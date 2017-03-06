20 fabulous things to do in NYC this week

Mon 6

The Moth StorySLAM The Bell House; 8pm; $10

Everyone in NYC has a story to tell, but how many of us can hop onstage and share it with a room full of strangers (without even asking for money)? Think of a tale you’d like to unload, then head to this storytelling throwdown, at which volunteers are drawn at random to share five-minute pieces. Moth GrandSLAM champion Peter Aguero hosts.

Women’s Jazz Festival: Divine Ella Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 7pm; $30

In celebration of what would have been Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday, the Schomburg Center invites female jazz artists such as harpist Brandee Younger, singer Jean Baylor and saxophonist Camille Thurman to perform her songs every Monday in March.

Colossal Women Alamo Drafthouse City Point; 7pm; various prices

The Alamo goes all out for Women's History month with movies celebrating the queens of camp (Serial Mom), horror (Prom Night II), drama (The Color Purple), Sci-Fi (The Fifth Element) and beyond.

Tue 7

Open Gallery San Damiano Mission; noon; pay what you wish

Immerse yourself in these open gallery events offering an array of experiences including meditation hours with live musicians like Josephine Wiggs, open mics, artist talks and film screenings. The events are part of multi-media arts festival Sanctuary.

Tonight’s Special with Shane Shane Sid Gold’s Request Room; 8pm; suggested donation $5, one-drink minimum

This bizarre improv-variety show puts you in complete control over hard-working one-man act Shane. At the start of the night, audience members are given a “menu” of jokes, songs, video clips and shticks for Shane to perform in the order and style of their choosing. The night ends with piano karaoke. Make sure you give this guy a tip—and a drink.

Punderdome 3000 Littlefield; 8pm; $8–$10

Jo Firestone and her Rodney Dangerfield impersonator father, Fred, host this beloved competition, in which the first 18 individuals or duos to sign up at the door attempt to pun-up each other's spontaneously produced word-play. Winners are determined by the "Human Clap-O-Meter" and go home with a "Mystery Box" prize.

Wed 8

A Day Without a Women at various locations and times; free

The organizers of the massive and influential Women’s March invite women and allies to challenge their local communities with a nationwide boycott of nonsupportive businesses. Check for updates and actions on the Women’s March website.

Festa Della Donna Eataly; 6:30pm; $100

The food industry hasn’t always been receptive to female achievement; fine-dining establishments in particular have the reputation of an old boys’ club. Stop by Eataly on International Women’s Day, or Festa Della Donna in Italian, for a culinary celebration of some often-overlooked female chefs. Every aspect of this meal honors the achievements of women.

Women’s and Girls’ Lives Matter Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 6:30pm; free

Head to the Schomberg Center for a discussion about the role of black women and girls in the Black Lives Matter Movement featuring Pushout author Monique W. Morris, MomsRising's Monifa Bandele and Black Lives Matter NYC leader Vivian Anderson. Register online and note that the Schomburg Center overbooks its free events to ensure a full house; arrive early to make sure you get a seat.

Combatting the New Anti-Semitism Congregation Mount Sinai; 6pm; $10–$25

The Anti-Defamation League's Evan Bernstein, Civil Rights Bureau Chief Lourdes M. Rosado, the American Jewish Committee's Seffi Kogen and New York Times reporter Joseph Goldstein address concerns in the face of rising anti-Semetic threats and vandalism. Choose between $25 tickets, which include dinner (6pm), or $10 for the program only (7pm).

Animation Nights New York 180 Maiden Lane; 8pm; free

Feeling guilty for missing out on the Academy Award–nominated animated shorts? See the next wave of critically acclaimed darlings at this monthly series. Grab a beer or wine and witness some of the most inventive and inspiring pieces made by independent animators around the world. This month’s crop includes Fereydoon Borouji’s Nostalgia from Iran, Chinese creator Yufeng Li’s You Are Not Alone and from Israel, Holy City by animators Mor Galperin and Inbal Bentzur.

Thu 9

New York Antiquarian Book Fair Park Avenue Armory; various times; $25, run of show $40, students $10

If you’ve got a thing for musty old books, this is your fair, with literary works from approximately 200 vendors displayed inside one of NYC’s grandest halls. Look out for tomes dating back to the 14th century, including illuminated books of hours and other hidden gems.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia Stone Creek Bar and Lounge; 8pm; free

Sunnydale survivors, unite! Test your knowledge of the Watchers’ Council, demonology and bunnies at this trivia battle covering all 144 episodes of one of TV’s most legendary series. Register a team of up to four Scoobies online, slip into your leather pants, and pack your holy water: You’re going to have some fierce competition.

The Beatbox House Party Le Poisson Rouge; 10:30pm; $8–$12

The talented members of the NYC Beatbox House serve up unique renditions of classic hip-hop and R&B jams at this dance party. Prepare to be amazed.

Time After Time: Variety Show about Movies and Women’s History The Bell House; 8pm; $10, at the door $12

Celebrate female powerhouses in film—from Barbara Stanwyck to Michelle Pfeiffer—at this show featuring clips, panels and themed performances by choreographer Terry Hempfling, writer Kseniya Yarosh and more.

Flamenco Festival New York City Center; 8pm; $35–$125

The annual Flamenco Festival returns to showcase a wide range of variations on the Spanish form. This year's program features all-stars like Juana Amaya, Jesús Carmona and Patricia Guerrero, plus singer-songwriter Rocío Márquez and the New York premiere of Pisadas, a new show starring Olga Pericet.

Asia Week at various locations; 10am; free

A well-curated range of over 45 galleries and auction houses in Manhattan will be opening their doors to show off fantastic works of Asian art. Take on magnificent sculpture and statues from India, jewelry from Java, rare silk portraiture from ancient Tibet and more at this ten-day visual spectacular.

Mortified Littlefield; 8pm; $10

Most of us wouldn’t relive our teenage years if you paid us. But at this reading, bold volunteers share their most embarrassing—and hilarious—childhood diary entries, poems, songs and home videos. Seats are limited, so show up early to nab one.

WINtrepreneur WeWork Times Square; 6:30pm; With R.S.V.P. free

FYI: March is Women’s History Month. Show solidarity for your sisters by supporting the talented, hard-working female makers and artists hawking their sweet loot at this marketplace hosted by WIN (Women’s Information Network) in NYC.

The Purim Ball Highline Ballroom; 8pm; $$25–$35, at the door $40

Artist collective Isramerica hosts this packed party at Highline Ballroom, where more than 800 revelers are expected to get wild to jams by DJ Louie Mole. Look out for outrageous acts by LED-winged belly dancers and a live construction of a 3-D installation by artist Adam Thompson.