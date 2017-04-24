20 fantastic things to do in NYC this week

Mon 24

Mac & Cheese Smackdown Berg’n; 6pm; $35–$45

Taste your way through the best mac & cheese that Brooklyn has to offer! We've challenged the borough's best restaurants to offer creative takes on this cheesy classic in the ultimate showdown to crown Brooklyn's top mac. Enjoy tastings from eateries such as Bonnie’s Grill, Lumpia Shack, Pretty Southern and more, then wash the grub down with two Tsingtao beers. DJ Jeronimo provides the tunes to keep you shuffling along.

Artexpo New York Pier 94; 10pm; $20, run of show $40

As if NYC weren’t enough of an art mecca, this annual convention of more than 400 leading galleries, artists and publishers packs Pier 94 with stunning works from around the globe. Peruse halls of multimedia pieces, and engage with rising artists during talks and seminars held throughout the day.

The Moth StorySLAM Flushing Town Hall; 7:30pm; $19-$30

Everyone in NYC has a story to tell, but how many of us can hop onstage and share it with a room full of strangers (without even asking for money)? Think of a tale you’d like to unload, then head to this storytelling throwdown, at which volunteers are drawn at random to share five-minute pieces. This week’s Spring Cleaning prompt encourages readers to share five-minute tales of clean slates and new beginnings.

Taste of the Nation NYC 180 Maiden Lane; 7pm; $250

The fund-raising blowout comes back for its 30th year with a star-studded, 50-restaurant lineup, featuring heavy-hitters like Barano, Samesa and Oddfellows Ice Cream. The festivities include book signings and an artisan marketplace spotlighting local vendors in addition to the unlimited snacks and sips. Proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry, fighting child hunger nationwide.

Tight Ship Freddy’s Bar; 8:30pm; free

Local comics Sarah Lazarus and Daniel Lempert host this monthly night of stand-up, character comedy, interactive games and whatever else that will get a laugh.

Tue 25

Bring It On Trivia Poco Bar; 8pm; free

If you believe that a cheer-ocracy is the definitive way to govern society and you’re still popping out your spirit fingers at every opportunity, bring your knowledge of the totally bonkers Kirsten Dunst classic to Poco for several rounds of brutal trivia. Study Missy’s handsprings, Big Red and what fate befalls you when you drop the spirit stick. (Hint: It’s not good.) Winners receive Poco gift certificates, so you better bring it.

The Dump! Open Mic Storytelling Show The Creek and the Cave; 8pm; free

The Creek and the Cave gives you eight minutes to rid yourself of some of your ghastliest memories at this cathartic storytelling event. With no prompts or judges, you can finally share your secret tales of summer camp heartbreak and music festival STDs among tipsy friends and fellow shameless storytellers.

Lynn Nottage, Kate Whoriskey and Sweat on Broadway The Green Space; 7pm; $15

Director Whoriskey and Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Nottage discuss their Broadway show, which tells a story of friendship and heartbreak in a post-recession town.

Kelly Osbourne Barnes & Noble Tribeca; 7:30pm; free

The designer and TV star shares tips on how she overcame the pitfalls of life in the spotlight from in new memoir.

Snap Impression Live! UCBEast; 8pm; $7

New York comedians Andy Beckerman and Ramsey Ess host the game-show podcast Snap Impression, where contestants perform vocal acrobatics to see who can do the best unplanned impressions of celebrities, fictional characters and historical personages—performances that often devolve into nonsensical improv scenes.

Wed 26

Needful Things Wise Men; 8pm; free

Nick Kelly, Fixx Invictus and friends serve deep house at this weekly soiree set in an eye-catching bar designed by sculptor and set designer Andy Harmon.

Garjana Dance Workout Highline Ballroom; 6pm; $40

Work up a sweat at this immersive dance workout led by five Broadway dancers and complete with original electronic dance music, visuals and props. Stick around afterwards for a pop-up market full of free samples from local brands. You'll leave feeling good in more ways than one: proceeds benefit sustainability nonprofit Food Tank.

Comedians You Should Know The Gutter Bowling Alley and Bar; 9pm; $5

Beginning in Chicago in 2008 and eventually branching out to West Hollywood and NYC, this popular weekly stand-up showcase spotlights local names on the verge of making it big. Hosted by Mike Lebovitz, this edition features Joe Pera, DC Benny, Dan St. Germaine, Mehran Khaghani, Shalewa Sharp and more.

The New Pornographers + Waxahatchee Terminal 5; 7pm; $38

Beloved Canadian crew the New Pornographers (which launched the careers of A.C. Newman, Neko Case and Destroyer's Dan Bejar) returned in 2014 with Brill Bruisers, its latest set of shamelessly grandiose, irresistibly hooky pop. Expect those tunes, as well new tunes from the band's forthcoming followup and classics from Mass Romantic, to fill the sizeable venue with sparkly, euphoric vibes.

Mutual Benefit + The Goodbye Party + Strawberry Runners + Sweet Cream Silent Barn; 8pm; $8

This amorphous collective helmed by singer-songwriter Jordan Lee makes wistful, dreamy orchestral folk, as heard on its shining sophomore effort, Skip a Sinking Stone.

Thu 27

Quickie Fest Anthology Film Archives; 8pm; $12, at the door $15

A film festival for cineastes with short attention spans, Quickie Fest celebrates movies of all genres lasting 60 seconds or less with cash prizes awarded to the audience favorite and special jury selection.

Doing It, Doing It New Women Space; 7pm; $25

Action-oriented learning is at the core of this interactive speaker series, which welcomes Glory Edim, the founder of Well-Read Black Girl, for an evening of conversation, connection and inspiration as guests break into groups to share their personal projects with other women in a supportive atmosphere.

Top of the List Tasting 404; 5:30pm; $85, VIP early admission $125

Now in its ninth year, Wine & Spirits magazine's Top of the List Tasting brings together the 50 most popular wines from 2,500 leading restaurants including local favorites Casa Mono and Il Buco for a night of drinking and noshing to benefit NY/NJ Baykeeper.

Michael Che Carolines on Broadway; 7:30pm, 9:30pm; $46.50–$122.75

This young comic has been at stand-up for a few years now, and his name is on everyone's lips: He's SNL's "Weekend Update" anchor, a former correspondent on The Daily Show and is basically in-demand all around the city. Clearly a natural, Che's cool demeanor only hints at the landscape of bizarre opinions just beneath the surface.

Of Montreal Music Hall of Williamsburg; 8pm; $25

Perhaps the foremost proponent of modern-day glam rock, of Montreal does predecessors such as Bowie and T. Rex proud, routinely serving heaping portions of sassy, eccentric art rock. Here, the nearly two-decade-old Athens, GA, outfit—led by the always-flashy, always-amusing Kevin Barnes—hits town in advance of a new EP, the typically trippy and fascinating Rune Husks.