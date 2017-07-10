20 incredible things to do in NYC this week

Mon 10

NPR’s Ask Me Another The Bell House; 7:30pm; $20–$25

Host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton challenge puzzle masters, audience members and special guests with brainteasers and trivia tidbits in this popular NPR show.

Tour de France Viewing at Red Lantern Bicycles; various times; free

In celebration of the heavily fanaticized biking marathon, Red Lantern Bicycles is offering daily viewing parties. Head to the Brooklyn bike shop and café hot spot early in the morning for live screenings—or tune in for replays a bit later during evening happy hours.

In-House Tattoo Artist Series W Hotel- Union Square; various times and prices

Choosing the proper artist is arguably the most important step when getting some new ink. W Hotels is giving New Yorkers the opportunity to snag a spot with some of the world’s leading artists, without the usual waiting lists. Be sure to book online to get your immortal tattoo.

Well-Strung Feinstein’s/54 Below; 9:30pm; $35–$75, plus $25 minimum

This charming and cheekily named singing string quartet has been honing its craft all over the world for the past few years. In their latest set the boys share selections from their new album, Popssical, which includes their take on the likes of Beethoven, Ravel and Taylor Swift.

Tue 11

30 Rock Trivia Stone Creek Bar and Lounge; 8pm; free

Actor announcement: Gather a team of up to four nerds, and show off how much you know about Mickey Rourke’s catamaran, Sabor de Soledad potato chips and innoventing at this event for fans who still cleave to Tina Fey’s sitcom-within-a-sitcom masterpiece. While you show off your knowledge, check out Joshua Tree’s stacked burger menu. You better hit Netflix and study up on all 138 episodes of the landmark comedy series, or you might feel the righteous lash of the Pranksmen.

Women of Letters Joe’s pub at the Public Theater; 7pm; $20

This monthly literary salon invites notable women writers and performers to air their dirty laundry in the form of personal letters crafted just for the occasion. The “A Letter to My Secret” edition features Amanda Duarte, Eman El-Husseini, Audrey Gelman, Emmy the Great, Jimin Han and JD Samson.

Game of Thrones (TV) Trivia McHale’s Bar & Grill; 6:30pm; free

Contrary to Cersei Lannister’s opinion, knowledge is power, especially when it comes to trivia of HBO’s addictive TV series. The obsessive folks from Trivia AD are throwing the gauntlet with five brutal rounds of Westerosi trivia, so ready a team of up to four fans, and make sure you’ve read up on dragon etymology, Valyrian steel swords and Wildling tribes if you want to walk out with your dignity (and all your limbs). Strategize like a Lannister, but try not to drink like one.

Adornment as Resistance: “The Black Dandy and Street Style” Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 6:30pm; free

Show up in seersucker for this conversation about the culture of black male fashion with curator Shantrelle P. Lewis.

Bridget Everett and the Tender Moments Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $35, plus $14 minimum

The astonishing, totally fearless Bridget Everett has been playing more comedy shows these past few years, including opening for Amy Schumer, and she never fails to shake up a room with hits like "Boob Song." The towering sex goddess's triumphant set finds her belting and oversharing as only she can. Not to be missed.

Wed 12

Accordion Picnics Bryant Park; 6pm; free

Every Wednesday, Bryant Park welcomes masters of the accordion to show off their best on the lawn. Check out sets from father-daughter duo Lena and Charlie Giordano, Brazilian bluegrass performer Rob Curto and more.

Zana Bayne at the Museum of Sex; 10am; $17.50–$20

Enter the world of "post-fetish" designer Zana Bayne, whose high-fashion, Mad Max-style harnesses have crossed over from kinky costume-ware to mainstream fashion. View influential pieces by the designer worn by the likes of Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Blondie at this exhibition, and purchase pieces to be monogrammed by Bayne at special weekend pop-up shops the first three weekends of July.

NY Cake Academy; 11am; $140

Step up your icing game at this one-day intensive. A Wilton Method instructor will show you how to pipe and write with a decorating bag, plus you take home your delicious, beautifully decorated creation along with a pro certificate. Next stop: The Great British Bake Off?

Thu 13

Citi Summer in the Square Union Square; 7am; free

Every Thursday during the summer, Union Square Park hosts a full day of free activities, including yoga, cardio and bootcamp classes, lunchtime jazz, screenings of classic flicks like Back to the Future and The Karate Kid and a series of dueling performances, wherein pianists, beatboxers, dancers and guitarists square off to see who can put on the best show. Visit summerinthesquare.nyc to see the full lineup of events and drop in for some gratis outdoor fun.

R&B Festival at MetroTech 2017 MetroTech Commons; noon; free

You just can’t beat summer in NYC. Where else can you catch a free outdoor performance from the likes of John Hammond, Sinkane, Tank and the Bangas and Preservation Hall Jazz Band on your lunch break? Take full advantage, New Yorkers: BAM’s midday music series goes down every Thursday. This week’s edition features Afrobeat outfit Sinkane.

Bastille Day Ball 404; 6pm; $30, VIP $120

Now in its 30th year, the French consulate’s bangin’ celebration features drinks, prize giveaways and music from Chloé Perrier and the French Heart Jazz Band.

Dirty Thursday: ’90s Night House of Yes; 10pm; free

Travel back in time, get into the groove, and lose your voice belting out legendary jams like Salt-n-Pepa's "None of Your Business" at this outrageous Bushwick dance party. Wear neon-splattered denims, oversized flannels or patent leather bodysuits to win free drinks and eternal dance-floor glory (or, if you win over the bartenders, that tends to work, too). Spandex is sweat-proof, right?

Broadway in Bryant Park; 12:30pm; free

Lite FM radio hosts a showcase of actors from the hottest on-and-off Broadway shows playing their hits in the park. Sing and dance along to tunes from classics like Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and Avenue Q, as well as relative newcomers like Kinky Boots, Waitress and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

“The Art of Watches” Cipriani Le Specialità; various times; free

Swiss watch manufacturer Patek Philippe hosts this exhibition, which honors haute horlogerie, the high art of making watches. Wander through 10 rooms of historical and aesthetically significant pieces, to check out wrist- and pocket watches that date back to 1530, along with a clock from John F. Kennedy’s collection.

Summer Nights at the Staten Island Museum; 7:30pm; $20–$25

Every Thursday night, the Staten Island Museum invites you to try your hand at a different series of activities, from DIY scrubs and salves, gold painting, to scavenger hunting and a solar eclipse party. This weekly adventure gives you a chance to meet new people without standing still in a bar —2 drinks are included with ticket prices.

Pop Music Breakdown: Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen Brooklyn Brainery; 7pm; $10

Songwriter and musicologist Scott Greenberg breaks down the composition, lyrics and technology of the legendary pop epic by Freddie Mercury and company. Wayne and Garth, eat your hearts out.