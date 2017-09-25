20 marvelous things to do in NYC this week

Mon 25

The Camaraderie September Cocktail Party Doing/Living Marketplace; 6:30pm; $25

The Camaraderie (an empowering women's group in NYC) is hosting another one of its uplifting parties equipped with free rosé, a live music performance by musician Kat Blackwood and an inspirational chat with the founder and CEO of DŌ Kristen Tomlan. Learn about the secrets of Tomplan's success while chatting and bonding with other women. You're bound to leave having made multiple new friends, plus you get a goodie bag. Win!

NPR’s Ask Me Another The Bell House; 7:30pm; $20­–$25

Host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton challenge puzzle masters, audience members and special guests with brainteasers and trivia tidbits in this popular NPR show.

“The New Economics of Selflessness” Celeste Bartos Forum, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building; 7pm; free

“Banker to the Poor” Muhammad Yunus speaks with Jeffrey Sachs about how altruism can succeed in a failing capitalist society.

CBS Sunday Morning: The New Season 92nd Street Y; 7pm; $48

CBS Sunday Morning's team comes together to share secrets of the beloved, long-running series, and give hints for who they'll spotlight in 2018. Join Jane Pauley, Mo Rocca, Martha Teichner, Lee Cowan, Rita Braver, Tracy Smith, and Executive Producer Rand Morrison for this in-depth look at the show.

Tue 26

Michael Chabon Books Are Magic; 7:30pm; free

After tunneling into the fantastical world that was The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, Chabon revisits the sort of family bonds and friendships that grounded the fanciful elements of the stellar The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Klay. In Telegraph Avenue, two old friends struggle to keep their record store in business when a big-box retailer (owned by a former neighborhood resident) threatens to move in a couple blocks away. Now, he delves into trippy memoir technique with the semi-autobiographical Moonglow. To launch the paperback edition, he chats with author Emma Straub.

Gotham Writers Workshop Gotham Writers’ Workshop; 7pm; free

Turn that writing dream into a reality at the Gotham Writers Workshop Open House to see what courses are being offered this fall season. Meet the instructors, take a free one-hour sample class in a variety of different courses offered, do some writing and get $30 off your first 6 or 10-week class. Refreshments will be served and you'll do some writing. Pencil it in your calendar and sign up for one of the free classes here.

Star Wars in Concert David Geffen Hall (at Lincoln Center); 7:30pm; $65­–$175

New York Philharmonic takes on John Williams’s scores for the most iconic film franchise in history with screenings of A New Hope (September 15, 16), The Empire Strikes Back (September 26–28), Return of the Jedi (October 4, 5) and The Force Awakens (October 6, 7), all backed by conductor David Newman and an 85-person orchestra. Maybe we’ll get the prequels in 2018?

Margo Brown Metropolitan Room; 7pm; $24, plus $25 food and drink minimum

The ballroom dancer-turned-singer, who trades in Broadway classics and contemporary hits, delves into Capitol Records co-founder Johnny Mercer's songbook for this show. Accomplished pianist Tedd Firth helms her trio.

Generation Wealth International Center of Photography Museum; 10am; $14

Check out 25 years of documentary photography with Generation Wealth by award-winning photographer Lauren Greenfield, her first major retrospective. The exhibit, reflecting stories about affluence, beauty, body image, competition, corruption, fantasy and excess, was originally shown at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles and has now made its way to New York City through January 7, 2018. For photography buffs, this is a must-see show.

Bruno Mars Prudential Center; 8pm; $49.50

Only time will tell if 24K Magic’s foot-tapping facsimile of ’70s funk, ’80s disco-pop and ’90s R&B will lose its sheen over the course of 2017. But we’re betting that come fall, Mars’s party tunes will still have enough funk to get you uptown (or to Brooklyn, New Jersey or Long Island).

Two Fake Blondes presents B*tches & Snitches: A Character Show! Peoples Improv Theater; 9:30pm; $7

Eliza Kingsbury and Jewel Elizabeth invite writers and performers from esteemed comedy institutions like UCB and Magnet Theater to perform their best character comedy at this hour-long show. See original creations by Jay Malsky, Sara Katherine, Dan Fox, Zack Gafin and Steven St. Pierre at this month's edition.

Wed 27

The Joy of Sake Metropolitan Pavilion; 6:30pm; $110

At this massive rice-wine soiree, now in its 12th year, you can choose from more than 380 sakes to pair with contemporary Asian plates, like gochu-glazed pork ribs from Momofuku Ssäm Bar and yellowtail taquitos from SushiSamba. Sake it to us!

From Baghdad to Brooklyn Theatre Row; 9pm; $35

Catch the premiere of Michelle Azar Aaron's new solo show, in which the actress, singer and writer explores her family's immigration to the U.S. Brian Kite directs, with accomplished pianist Doug Oberhamer at the ivories.

Intro to Vedic Meditation Ben Turshen Meditation; 10am; free

Learn about how daily meditation can improve your waking (and sleeping) life, alleviate anxiety, cure insomnia, help with eating and healthy practices at this introductory session from Ben Turshen Meditation. You'll get a feel for the technique, and the chance to register for a weeklong meditation course. Try it: You're out of excuses.

Thu 28

Ladies with Lenses Videology Bar & Cinema; 6:45pm; $8

Vimeo Staff Picks curator Meghan Oretsky presents shorts made by talented women at this film event in Williamsburg. After the screenings, catch Q&A's with the filmmakers and stick around to mingle afterward (hang on to your ticket: it gets you $2 off at the bar).

MoMA PS1’s Back to School Benefit MoMA PS1p; 7pm; $125

Holy Breakfast Club, you guys. The former school turned art-and-club space embraces its legacy with this fundraiser organized by New York collective DIS. Attend over 20 "classes," like a cosplay demo with Alexandro Segade and a debate on universal basic income with journalist Christopher Glazek, plus play beer pong and nosh on afterschool faves like pizza, corn dogs and cereal. Take your pick of four party cliques: Fatherhood’s foam party, GLAM with DeSe and David Moses, Gush with Pati Hertling and Angela Dimayuga and drag queen karaoke performances with Bubble T. Finally, head to the gym for a schoolwide dance party with Quay Dash from 10pm to midnight. It's just like school, except instead of teen angst and chemistry homework, there's an open bar. Study up.

Oysterfest Freehold; 6pm, 8:30pm; $39­­–$50

Join Time Out New York and Blue Point Brewing Company for our third annual Oysterfest! We'll be at Freehold in Brooklyn on Thursday, September 28 shucking and shooting oysters, and throwing back crisp Blue Point beer. You don't want to miss this!

Summer Search Soiree The DL; 7pm; $125­–$250

Summer Search, an organization that provides mentoring and college-advising to New York City youth, presents its annual benefit. Head to the DL's rooftop for music, a silent auction and, last but not least, unlimited margaritas.

Sip for the Sea Central Park Zoo; 6:30pm; $200­–$25,000

Celebrate (and feast on) the ocean's diverse offerings at the Wildlife Conservation Society's fifth annual benefit raising funds for the New York Aquarium. Your donation gets you a ticket to all-you-can-eat seafood from restaurants like Luke's Lobster and Pokéworks, paired with sustainable wines from Bonterra Organic Vineyards. Humans won't be the only ones enjoying a good meal: tickets include an interactive sea lion feed.

Showgasm Ars Nova; 7pm; $5­­–$20

Punk rock fireball Tessa Skara guest-hosts this eclectic neovaudevillian variety show, which features a rowdy mix of music, comedy and burlesque. This edition features performances by Lena Einbinder, Eleanore Pienta, Karolena Theresa and Ike Ufomadu. The show starts at 8pm, but we recommend arriving early for Foreplay, the pre-show happy hour from 7–8pm with killer specials ($20 gets you two drinks, a slice of pizza and a ticket to the show). As with all Showgasm shows, you never know when a famous face will drop by for a delectably queer night.