20 sensational things to do in NYC this week

Mon 2

The Kaleidoscope

This long-running experimental show at The Creek and the Cave features an improv team consisting of four people that have never performed together, resulting in a lot of laughs and a unique experience that will never happen again—until next week when they get four more people.

Chris Botti Holiday Residency

Botti’s trumpet skills are actually as good as his telegenic looks, even if he rarely puts them to use playing the kind of bop he cut his teeth on. A consummate showman, Botti presents his blend of smooth jazz-funk, glossily Miles-ian ballads and assorted pop and classical chestnuts at the Blue Note for his 11th annual holiday residency.

Tue 3

The Goonies

Goonies never say die, and neither do we - what better way to kick off 2017 than by attending a free screening of everyone's favorite '80s movie? Eat, drink, and perform the truffle shuffle for your friends over at Brooklyn Bazar.

“Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection”

Treat your inner child with a trip to see more than 300 model trains and antique handmade toys. Four large multimedia screens, theatrical lighting, and eight overhead choo choos make the immersive experience all the more magical.

20th Annual Shoe-Inn Warehouse Sale

Let the shoe fetish commence at the 20th Annual Shoe-Inn Warehouse sale at Gotham Hall. For four days over 10,000 pairs from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade, Uggs, Sigerson Morrison, Kors, Converse, Vince Camuto, and Frye will be on sale at this mega shoe event. So swing by and grab some shoes for $20, $50, $75, even $95. All major credit cards accepted, no checks.

Jomama Jones: Black Light

Decked out in sequined splendor, Jones is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. Created and performed by Daniel Alexander Jones, Jomama has starred in a series of shows, most recently the fascinating Duat; now she joins forces with young pianist Samora Pinderhughes for a night of original "Afromystical" songs.

Sweet

Seth Herzog's weekly mainstay has been going strong for over a decade, featuring guests like Justin Long, Caroline Rhea and Ilana Glazer, plus scads of downtown stand-ups and, quite often, Herzog's mother.

Wed 4

Women of Letters

The Australian literary salon returns stateside, inviting notable women writers and performers to air their dirty laundry in the form of personal letters crafted just for the occasion. The December edition features Mara Wilson, Sophie Auster, Kat Burdick, Lisa Lucas, Tara Clancy and Celisse Henderson.

Urgent Fundraiser for Church Street School for Music and Art

Start the New Year off right by helping the Church Street School of Music and Art raise money for it's stellar budget-friendly programming at City Winery. The fundraiser features a killer performance lineup by musical talents and legends such as Eric Bogosian, Jennifer Nettles Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth), Harvey Keitel, D.J. Spooky's Antarctica Symphony and more.

Gotham Writers Workshop Winter Open House

Ever dream of writing the next Great American novel or essay or short story or even a television show script? Turn that dream into a reality and go—no, run—to the Gotham Writers Workshop open house to see what courses are being offered this winter. Meet the instructors, take a free one-hour sample class in a variety of different courses offered, do some writing and get $30 off your first 6 or 10-week class. Hey, if you've ever wanted to become the next Jhumpa Lahiri or Michael Chabon, you need to start somewhere. Why not Gotham Writers Workshop?

“Martin Scorsese”

Look back on the work and influence of Martin Scorsese, the proud New Yorker and director of movies like The Departed and Goodfellas, at this rich exhibition. You'll be able to watch iconic scenes from his movies, view production materials, and learn about his childhood through sections organized into the headings of "Family," "Brothers," "Men and Women," "New York," and more.

John Arthur Greene

Talented triple threat Greene (School of Rock)—who would be a terrific lead if they ever did another vampire musical on Broadway, which they admittedly shouldn't—flaunts his multioctave range in an evening that includes persona stories and some favorite show tunes and rock songs.

Erin Markey: Boner Killer

Brilliantly off-kilter actor-singer Markey has spent the past few years making people uncomfortable with her nervy, edgy, marvy brand of strangely connected and fiercely committed humor. Her latest show, directed by Ellie Heyman, is an anti-erection set presented as part of the Under the Radar festival.

The Show Show with Jean Grae

Hip-hop performer, stand-up comic and force of nature Jean Grae blends her love of music and comedy with this live talk show. This month, she trades quips with the ever-forthright Janeane Garofalo.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia

Sunnydale survivors unite! Test your knowledge of the Watchers’ Council, demonology and bunnies at this trivia battle covering all 144 episodes of one of TV’s most legendary series. Register a team of up to four Scoobies online, slip into your leather pants, and pack your holy water: You’re going to have some fierce competition.

Thu 5

Showgasm

Ana Fabrega hosts this eclectic neovaudevillian variety show, which features a lively mix of music, comedy and burlesque. This edition features performances by Julio Torres, Peter Smith, Sullivan, Amy Zimmer, John Reynolds and Becca Kaufman. The show starts at 8pm, but we recommend arriving early for Foreplay, the pre-show happy hour from 7–8pm with killer specials ($20 gets you two drinks, a slice of pizza and a ticket to the show). As with all Showgasm shows, you never know when a famous face will drop by for a wild and queer night.

BadBadNotGood

The Toronto outfit makes instrumental music that’s not quite jazz, soul or hip-hop but all of the above, collaborating with rappers such as Ghostface Killah and Mick Jenkins. Its latest gem, IV, features stand-out track “Time Moves Slow,” a lush syrupy burner sung by Future Islands frontman Sam Herring.

Winter Jazzfest 2017

Each January, Winter Jazzfest hosts a stellar lineup over five nights. Its signature two-night Greenwich Village marathon brings vets and up-and-comers, hordes of music fans and a palpable air of excitement to an array of cozy downtown venues. The shows aren’t individually ticketed, so a wristband grants you access to any of each night’s shows—as long as a given club doesn’t hit capacity, that is.

We Are Thomasse

We Are Thomasse, the British-American duo that's been compared to both Monty Python and Key & Peele, serves up sharp wit and lightning-quick sketch comedy at its monthly show.

WOKE AF: A Mind-Opening Variety Show

Audience members get more than just a good laugh at this socially-minded variety show, where host Nicole Pasquale and guest comics use humor to highlight the issues near and dear to their hearts. You'll walk out with a smile, and a mission.