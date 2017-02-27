20 sensational things to do in NYC this week

Mon 27

Hidden Fences Peoples Improv Theater; 7pm; $7

First, it was a verbal gaff at the Golden Globes. Then, it became a viral meme lampooning white Hollywood's incapability of comprehending that multiple films could exist starring black actors. Now, it's a riotous play by Jordan Temple, mashing up the plots of Hidden Figures and Fences and taking on all the hypocrisy of Black History Month in 2017. Get ready for some vicious satire.

Run the Jewels + Gaslamp Killer + Gangsta Boo + Nick Hook + Cuz Terminal 5; 8pm; $30

This North-South hip-hop throwdown is sure to pack in outrage aplenty as Definitive Jux hero El-P and quick-witted Atlanta MC Killer Mike spit incisive political venom on their appropriately titled third album, Run the Jewels 3, a collection of braggadocio and cutthroat takedowns. The swirling psychedelia of L.A. beatmaker the Gaslamp Killer sets the stage.

Unfaced Hudson Guild Theatre; 6:15pm; $23

In this one-person showcase, intrepid actress Maria DeCotis plays a bizarre host of characters worthy of an episode of Portlandia. Watch her interpret her absurd experiences traveling the world in this surreal plane-set journey.

Tight Ship Freddy’s Bar; 8:30pm; free

Local comics Sarah Lazarus and Daniel Lempert host this monthly night of stand-up, character comedy, interactive games and whatever else that will get a laugh.

Tue 28

Mardis Gras: Brass, Sass and Ass at House of Yes; 10pm; free

Masquerade masks and gobs of purple, green and gold glitter are encouraged at this Bourbon Street–inspired rager dubbed Brass, Sass & Ass. The fete involves a colorful parade, death-defying Lady Circus performers and plenty of carnival bedazzlement. We dare you to see how many beads you can collect (or earn) while the funky Idle Hands Brass Band performs.

“Funky Fat Tuesday” Celebration with George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic B.B. King Blues Club & Grill; 8pm; $42.50

George Clinton—the one and only Uncle Jam and author of the recent memoir (deep breath) Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard on You?—lands the mothership for a night of ass-liberating funk. Here the funk innovator hosts what's become an annual Mardi Gras celebration for fifth straight year.

Salty Brine: Dean. Maybe Frank. Maybe Sammy.; Pangea; 7:30pm; $20, plus $20 minimum

Outré actor-writer Salty Brine continues his terrific Spectacular Living Record Collection Cabaret series, in which he weaves classic pop album into funny, perceptive tapestries of queer storytelling. This edition puts a Rat Pack spin on Radiohead's OK Computer.

Sweet Slipper Room; 9pm; $5–$7

Seth Herzog's weekly mainstay has been going strong for over a decade, featuring guests like Justin Long, Caroline Rhea and Ilana Glazer, plus scads of downtown stand-ups and, quite often, Herzog's mother.

First Set Union Hall; 8pm; $7

Giulia Rozzi invites stand-ups to share video evidence of their painful first times on stage, then interviews them about the experience. It's not all embarrassment; the featured acts will show off how far they've come with new material. This month’s edition features Phoebe Robinson, Kenny DeForest, Jena Friedman and Matt Wayne.

Wed 1

Tulane NYC Mardi Gras Party Drom; 7pm; $12

The Mardi Gras festivities can’t stop and won’t stop thanks to some folks from N’awlins itching to celebrate all over again in the Big Apple. Tulane, a New Orleans university, hosts this traditional bash with a performance by NOLA native and percussionist Derrick Freeman. He and his soul brass band play a lively set that will make you shake your tail feathers.

Quiet Mornings Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); 7:30am; $12

Get to MoMA for a morning of art and meditation before the hordes of tourists take over at 10:30am. Peruse the museum's collection, which includes Claude Monet's Water Lilies and works by Mark Rothko and Agnes Martin, plus select new exhibitions. After the guided meditation session in the sculpture garden at 8:30am, you'll be ready to start your day feeling refreshed—and inspired.

Brooklyn is Motown Brooklyn Bowl; 8pm; $15

Blow off the dust on your dancing shoes and enjoy a night filled with the sounds of the Nigel Hall Band at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Rendez-Vous with French Cinema Film Society of Lincoln Center; various times; $16

The Film Society comes together for its annual series in a multi-faceted and engaging festival, which involves screenings and discussions about French cinema influence and French filmmaking.

Fantastical Unicorns and Green-Eyed Monsters: Is a Threesome Right for You? The Pleasure Chest; 8pm; free

Educator Tina Horns drops sexual knowledge and answers all threesome related questions, fears or doubts in a lighthearted and dynamic two-hour workshop.

Intelligence Squared U.S. Debate: Charter Schools Are Overrated Merkin Concert Hall; 6:45pm; $40

Where do you stand? The increasing popularity of charter schools takes a shift and the debate gets interesting.

Comedians You Should Know The Gutter Bowling Alley; 9pm; $5

This weekly showcase began in downtown Chicago in 2008 and has since branched out to West Hollywood and NYC. The theme: local names who are about to make it big. Past guests have included The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. and Comedy Central regular Liza Treyger. This week's lineup includes host Saurin Choksi, Reformed Whores, Mike Recine, Damien Lemon, Tommy McNamara, David Drake and more.

Thu 2

Mob Rule The Creek and the Cave; 10pm; free

Each audience member gets a literal bag of stuff to literally throw at the comedians onstage at this full-contact stand-up show. Yes, really. Comics deliver their sets amidst a hail of flowers, water balloons, stuffed animals and more, but not to worry, the audience's favorite wins cash at the end of the night. The best heckler also gets a prize, so bring your A game.

Open Bark Night Bark & Co HQ; 7pm; $13–$16

If you’ve been itching for a fun night out but don’t want to feel guilty about leaving your furry BFF behind, then this event is for you! Make a date with your dog by inviting them to share laughs (or barks) during Open Bark Night—a live, stand-up comedy show centered around the canine life. The ticket price gets you bottomless pizza, wine and beer, tons of laughs, fart jokes and the chance to meet a crowd full of dogs. Is this the best deal in town? We think so!

WOKE AF: A Mind-Opening Variety Show UCBEast; 11pm; $5

When comedians hit the stage to give you their take on social issues, be prepared to not only be “woke AF” but to laugh out loud. Don’t miss this all-inclusive variety show hosted by an array of comedians such as MTV’S Mike Kelton, Mitra Jouhari of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and improv maven Nicole Pasquale.

Kim Sutton Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe; 7pm; $20, plus $20 minimum

Kim Sutton’s latest performance takes a wholehearted approach in a musical about her life experiences and her transformation including a sampling of 50 Madonna hits.