20 stellar things to do in NYC this week

Mon 6

Max Steele: Nightfruit Sid Gold’s Request Room; 8pm; $5

Artist, zinester and downtown-performance scenester Max Steele sings original indie-folk songs from his upcoming EP, Nightfruit—along with a few goth covers—at this edition of Amber Martin's chummy weekly concert series, the Amber Zone.

Broadway Sings Bowie|Prince Highline Ballroom; 8pm; $30–$65, plus $10 minimum

The pop-oriented Broadway Sings concert series turns its attention to two of 2016's most notable musical casualties, David Bowie and Prince. Robin De Jesus, Ariana DeBose, Joel Perez, Jessica Keenan Bolger, Van Hughes, Ruby Lewis, Christina Sajous and series producer Corey Mach are among the musical-theater talents taking the mic, as a 14-piece jazz band plays arrangements by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Allison Crutchfield and the Fizz + Radiator Hospital + Pinkwash WFMU Monty Hall; 8pm; $12

Swearin' leadperson Allison Crutchfield, whose delivery suggests a riot-grrrl take on the Guided by Voices oeuvre, recently signed her solo project to Merge Records. Hear songs from her debut, Tourist in this Town, as she takes the stage with Sam Cook-Parrott's fuzzy power-pop project Radiator Hospital.

Alice Ripley: Alice at Alice’s Tea Cup; 6pm; $40, premium $85

Alice Ripley's edgy presence and rough-edged rock-musical voice found their perfect match in the lead role of the Broadway musical Next to Normal, for which she won a richly deserved 2009 Tony Award. In this intimate show, a benefit for Out of the Box Theatrics, she surveys her Broadway career.

Tue 7

Growing Up with Anxiety 92nd St Y; 8pm; $42

Join Girls showrunners and Lenny Letter founders Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner as they speak with Dr. Anne Marie Albano about OCD, anxiety and how it affects childhood development and adult creative life.

RadioLoveFest Brooklyn Academy of Music; Various times; $35 and up

BAM and WNYC present their fourth annual celebration of the best in radio. Catch a live taping of public radio juggernauts like Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and Snap Judgement, settle in for an evening of dance and stories with Monica Bill Barnes & Company and This American Life's Ira Glass, talk politics with Pod Save America's Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor, or have some laughs with Maeve Higgins, Phoebe Robinson and other talented comics at Bullseye Comedy Night. This fest isn't all talk: the schedule features two free concerts.

Tonight’s Special with Shane Shane Sid Gold’s Request Room; 8pm; suggest donation $5

This bizarre improv-variety show puts you in complete control over hard-working one-man act Shane. At the start of the night, audience members are given a “menu” of jokes, songs, video clips and shticks for Shane to perform in the order and style of their choosing. The night ends with piano karaoke. Make sure you give this guy a tip—and a drink.

Wed 8

Selected Shorts: Love 2.O with Dr. Ruth Westheimer Symphony Space; 7:30pm; $30–$80

In this onstage edition of the popular public radio show and podcast, sex therapy icon Dr. Ruth presents stories about love and relationships, performed by actors Kathleen Turner, Peter Sagal, Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker.

Keeping My Kidneys The PIT Loft; 8:30pm; $7

TV writer hyper-prolific NYC comedian Mindy Raf stars in her acclaimed manic romantic comedy solo show, which throws her into queer three-ways, uncomfortable medical exams and beyond.

Comedians You Should Know The Gutter Bowling Alley; 9pm; $5

This weekly showcase began in downtown Chicago in 2008 and has since branched out to West Hollywood and NYC. The theme: local names who are about to make it big. Past guests have included The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. and Comedy Central regular Liza Treyger. Catch these rising stars in an intimate venue, while you still can. This week's lineup includes Joe List, Loyiso Madinga, Christina Galston, Jim Tews, and David Drake.

A Date with Every Boy Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre; 9:30pm; $7

With her new show, sketch comedian Becky Abrams embarks on a quest to balance the scales of sexual objectification in romantic comedies. Watch Abrams sing, dance and pinch the butts of her male castmates at this hilarious and subversive show.

VideoTALE Peoples Improv Theater; 9pm; $5

Storytellers gather in the back of this video-rental store, bar and performance venue to tell gripping, hilarious stories while integrated videos play behind them. The evening's lineup features yarns from writer and performer Kevin Maher, Mark Pagán, Matt nagin and host Harmon Leon (Vice), plus a performance from The Improv Group that Takes Off Real Clothes.

Thu 9

Bubby: Kosher Love Advice in Unkosher Times Center for Jewish History; 7pm; $15, at the door $18

Jackson Davis launches his new photo collection of high-fashion Jewish grandmothers imparting unsolicited wisdom at the American Jewish Historical Society. Check out photos of the matriarchs, get down to music from a live DJ, enjoy vittles and drinks and get advice from a real-life Bubby.

Women’s and Girls’ Lives Matter Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Nikole Hannah-Jones moderates a discussion about the role of black women and girls in the Black Lives Matter Movement, featuring Pushout author Monique W. Morris, MomsRising's Monifa Bandele and Black Lives Matter NYC leader Vivian Anderson. Register online and note that the Schomburg Center overbooks its free events to ensure a full house, so arrive early to make sure you get a seat.

Salsa Party Brooklyn Museum; 6pm; free

The Brooklyn Museum’s Rubin Pavilion hosts this monthly twirling fiesta. Arrive at 6pm to hone your moves with a gratis salsa lesson; at 7pm, a DJ starts playing a spicy mix of salsa, bachata, merengue and cha-cha; at 8:30pm, professional dancers perform. Watch with a glass of wine or beer in hand from the cash bar and pick up some pointers.

Jonathan Leder’s “Polaroids” Caster Gallery Downtown; 6pm; free

This exhibition showcases 120 steamy pin-up-style polaroids, taken by Leder over a five-year period and featuring model Emily Ratajkowski, of "Blurred Lines" video fame, among others. Signed copies of an accompanying book, Leder/Ratajkowski, are available for purchase at the gallery.

Go Ricki! Q.E.D.; 9pm; $8

Hang on to your wigs: Hosted by comedian Matt Smith McCormick, this show gives an affectionate nod to the queen of riotous daytime talk, Ricki Lake. Guests Matt Catanzano, Angela Cobb, Brendan Fitzgibbons and Lauren Hope Krass regale the audience with standup and storytelling under the theme, "I Know This Will Throw You Into a Rage, I'm Dating a Woman Twice My Age!"

Nightcap by Ike Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 10pm; $12

Stand up and musical dynamo Ikechukwu Ufomadu takes over Joe's Pub for a night of dry and witty sets, charming songs and special guests. After crushing it at UCB, Ars Nova and Under the Radar Fest, Ike is on a roll, and you don't want to miss him before he becomes a household name.

Late Night with Lani Peoples Improv Theater; 9:30pm; $5

Hostess with the most-est Lani Harms is taking on the late-night scene with a "talk show" chock-full of sketch, improv, insane characters and pretty much whatever else she wants. The show winds up with an improv set based on an interview with a special guest comedian. Mike Kelton, Casey Jost, Keisha Zollar and other improv darlings have showed up in the past.

Sampha Terminal 5; 9pm; $25

The UK singer's biggest hit so far was a feature on Drake's tortured soul-pop single "Too Much." His solo work demonstrates that Sampha's proclivities with an emotion-baring hook was no fluke.