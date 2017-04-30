20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 1

Ron Amato: The Box; Strand Book Store; 7:30pm; free

FIT associate professor of photography professor Ron Amato launches his gorgeous new collection of male nudes, featuring men of different ages, races and backgrounds coming together in spare, intimate conditions. Amato discusses his process with the College of Art Association's Hunter O'Hanian.

An Evening with George Takei; Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM); 7:30pm; $35–$75

Your favorite actor turned Facebook activist tells it like it is in regard to POTUS.

Tue 2

Punderdome 3000; Littfield; 8pm; $8–$10

Jo Firestone and her Rodney Dangerfield impersonator father, Fred, host this beloved competition, in which the first 18 individuals or duos to sign up at the door attempt to pun-up each other’s spontaneously produced wordplay. Winners are determined by the Human Clap-O-Meter and go home with a Mystery Box prize.

Trivia Tuesdays; The Sackett; 8pm; free

Don’t let the Sackett’s stacked drink menu blur your trivia skills, because you need to bring your A-game for five unpredictable rounds. You have to keep up with music, visual and mystery rounds if you want to win eternal glory (at least, until the next game, two weeks later).

JoJo; Irving Plaza; 7pm; $27.50

Back around 2004, pop songstress Jojo penned a megahit that charted No.1 on Billboard‘s mainstream Top 40, signed a seven-album deal with Blackground Records and released a platinum-selling debut album. Most impressive about those stats? She was 12. After a decade-long struggle with label woes and legal snafus, the star recently returned to the spotlight with a hook-heavy third studio album, Mad Love—and it sounds like the time away has only matured her R&B pipes.

BeerProv; Highline Ballroom; 8pm; $15, at the door $20

This improv show calls on the audience to provide sketch suggestions and eliminate players after each performance. Improvisers compete between sips of beer, with the last remaining comedian getting to drink from the BeerProv Mug of Champions. BeerProv is an equal opportunity drinking event, so cast and audience members will have plenty to down by the end of the night.

Blank! The Musical; Broadway Comedy Club; 8pm; $39–$49

Seven improvisers create a new musical at each performance, based on audience suggestions submitted via smartphone. The May 2 performance is specially pegged to the nominations for the Tony Awards, which will be announced earlier in the day.

Wed 3

Quiet Mornings; Museum of Modern Art; 7:30am; $12

Get to MoMA for a morning of art and meditation before the hordes of tourists take over at 10:30am. Peruse the museum's collection, which includes Claude Monet's Water Lilies and works by Mark Rothko and Agnes Martin, plus select new exhibitions. After the guided meditation session in the sculpture garden at 8:30am, you'll be ready to start your day feeling refreshed—and inspired.

Art New York; Pier 94; 5pm; $40, students $25, seniors $25, multiday pass $75

Paired with sister fair Context New York, Miami import Art New York brings more than 150 galleries representing nearly 1,200 modern and contemporary artists from 50 countries to Pier 94 during New York Art Week. During fair hours, courtesy shuttle service will run to Pier 94 from the Frieze Ferry at 35th Street.

Context New York; Pier 94; 5pm; $40, students $25, seniors $25, multiday pass $75

Sharing a space (and ticket) with Art New York, the Context New York art fair bills itself as a forum for dialogue between art collectors (even first-timers), galleries and artists. Stop by to check out 60 participating galleries offering work by emerging, midcareer, and cutting-edge talent.

ORI Moonlight Market; Lot 45; 7pm; free

Enter a Brooklyn warehouse turned circus arena for this inventive market. Shop for one-of-a-kind leather and fabric costumes, along with jewelry and art from some of Brooklyn’s most inventive creators. Get down to live music, receive henna hand tattoos, try acroyoga, and enjoy drinks served by an aerial bartender.

Thu 4

Fishpeople Screening; Patagonia Bowery; 7pm; free

Discover the ways the ocean nourishes the body and soul in this documentary film by Keith Malloy that investigates the transformative power of water on the lives of surfers, swimmers and spearfishers, street kids, and even a former coal miner.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Cardboard & Duct tape Spectacular; Connelly Theater; 8pm; $25–$30, under 12 $15

The scrappy Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, a beloved local institution, offers a new blend of sideshow tricks, aerialism, clowning, juggling and more.

Harlem International Film Festival; MIST Harlem; various times and prices

The uptown movie fest returns for its 12th year with a stellar selection of features, documentaries, shorts, animated films and more. This spring's edition kicks off with a night of Afro punk cinema and also boasts the Harlem Spotlight series of films with a local twist.

Boogie Nights at Sushi Roxx; 6:15pm; various prices

Fancy dinner and a show? This midtown spot provides both while serving tasty plates of sushi and other decadent bites in a vibrant and upbeat atmosphere. Watch in amazement as the restaurant’s performers knock your socks off with their expert dance moves and impressive pipes. Throwback lovers should definitely reserve a table on Thursday evening during the spot’s Boogie Nights promotion—the entertainers sport flared pants and disco garb while crooning the words to your favorite soulful and groovy tunes by Earth Wind and Fire, The Weather Girls and more. Trust us, your rump will be shaking in your seat.

90s Forever Spark Pretty Pop-up Shop; noon; free to attend

Online vintage marketplace Spark Pretty sets up shop with an East Village pop-up filled with finds from the decade that brought you both grunge and TRL. The MTV Beach House–themed space will skew toward the first half of the nineties (think: Kelly Bundy dresses and Budweiser-branded gear) with its stock of summer-ready looks and kitschy accessories and toys starting at just $12. Spark Pretty 90s Forever Pop-Up, 333 E 9th St.

At Balthazar: The New York Brasserie; 92nd Street Y; 7pm; $29

Author Reggie Nadelson talks about the ins and outs of the iconic restaurant with executive chef Shane McBride and manager Erin Wendt.

Bars and Crafts; Phebe’s Tavern & Grill; 7pm

Need a little liquid courage to awaken your inner Martha Stewart? Join the crew at Bars and Crafts for a Kentucky Derby–themed night of painting and pouring where you'll enjoy mint julips and bar snacks as you create your own planter for growing mint.

Hari Kondabolu; Carolines on Broadway; 7:30pm; $32

After appearances on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel and pretty much every podcast you’ve ever listened to, the Queens native hits Carolines for four nights of brutally genius political comedy. You can expect attacks on the NRA, the Academy Awards and just about every member of the new presidential cabinet at Kondabolu’s razor-sharp night of roasts.

Courtney Act: The Girl from Oz; Laurie Beechman Theatre; 7pm; $24

The fabulously glamorous Australian Idol semifinalist and RuPaul's Drag Race alumna hits the Laurie Beechman theater with live and lip-synced covers of classics from your favorite Australian artists. Get ready for a lot of Kylie.