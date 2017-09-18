20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 18

The Fifth Dentist The PIT Loft; 8pm; $18

Mike King’s autobiographical show details his childhood in an infamous burlesque nightclub, growing up as the child of "The Sultan of Striptease," and how he grew up to be a dentist and stand-up comic.

Totally Jerkin! A Josie and the Pussycats Sing-Along The Stonewall Inn; 5pm; suggested donation $10

Scream the lyrics to the pop songs from one of the most self-aware comedies of the millennium at this fan screening party.

Adoptapalooza Union Square; noon; free

Find your new soul mate among 300 dogs, cats and rabbits, get your pet microchipped, and learn tricks from trainers at this official NYC animal festival.

Ali Stroker: Burning Old Dresses!! The Green Room 42; 8pm; $40, VIP $75

Stroker, who appeared in the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening—and made history as Broadway's first known performer in a wheelchair—shares stories from her life as an actor and activist in this solo nightclub show.

Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival at various locations; 7pm; $15–$57

This annual Kings County event, conceptualized by the titular Brooklyn comic, returns for its tenth and final edition. This year features Julio Torres, Ophira Eisenberg, Jo Firestone, Janeane Garofalo and many more.

Tue 19

Happy Hour at Lovage Rooftop Lovage; 7:30pm; $20

Join Time Out New York as we visit some of NYC's best sky-high drinking spots. On Tuesday, September 19, we'll be partying at Lovage Bar and enjoying the stunning rooftop views of Manhattan. Your ticket includes complimentary Segura Viudas wine and light bites.

The Poetry Brothel House of Yes; 8pm; $40

House of Yes transforms into a literary bordello at this sultry event featuring live jazz, burlesque, vaudeville, aerial performances, fortune-tellers and more. While lounging on beds and chaise lounges, poets offer their verses throughout the evening, seducing you with the spoken word. This month’s Twin Peaks theme honors the recently-revived David Lynch series.

Intro to Vedic Meditation Ben Turshen Meditation; 10am; free

Learn about how daily meditation can improve your waking (and sleeping) life, alleviate anxiety, cure insomnia, help with eating and healthy practices at this introductory session from Ben Turshen Meditation. You'll get a feel for the technique, and the chance to register for a weeklong meditation course. Try it: You're out of excuses.

“Expedition: Fashion from the Extreme” The Museum at FIT; noon; free

View ensembles—parkas, neoprene and Mylar dresses, and more—inspired by the demands of life in the Arctic, desert, underwater and in outer space at this cutting-edge fashion exhibition.

Sam’s Tea Shack Abingdon Theatre Arts Complex; 9:30pm; $12 plus one-drink minimum

In Ben Gassman's interactive solo comedy about cultural identity, Sam Soghor plays an Ashkenazi Jew explaining his modern New York life—including going to high school with Lin-Manuel Miranda—and imagining his Central Asian ancestors. The Tank's Meghan Finn directs.

Wed 20

Rolex Central Park Horse Show Central Park, Wollman Rink; 6:30pm; $30–$250

Central Park will be awash with silky manes and heavy horseshoes as a panoply of majestic horses jump, prance and strut toward eternal glory and big prizes in support of local and equestrian charities.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia Slattery’s Midtown Pub; 8pm; $15 food and drink minimum

Sunnydale survivors, unite! Test your knowledge of the Watchers’ Council, demonology and bunnies at this trivia battle covering all 144 episodes of one of TV’s most legendary series. Register a team of up to four Scoobies online, slip into your leather pants, and pack your holy water: You’re going to have some fierce competition.

Go Ricki! Q.E.D.; 7:30pm; $8

Hosted by comedian Matt Smith McCormick, this outrageous show gives an affectionate nod to the queen of riotous daytime talk, Ricki Lake. Mister Dixon, Kendall Ketchum, Catherine Montesi, Erin Lynn O’Connor and Dylan Palladino bring their shadiest material for this month’s theme, "Honey, Stop Blaming PMS...Let's Face It, You're Just a Bitch!"

Rent Party Union Hall; 8pm; $8–$10

Yedoye Travis, Farah Brook and their backing band the Original Lineup host this cheerful monthly variety show, where you’ll find some of the city’s best stand-ups. September packs an unbeatable lineup: Sasheer Zamata, Jordan Temple, Janelle James, Nick Naney, Carmen Christopher, Mike Canon and Robby Hoffman.

Dear Own Wilson Littlefield; 8:30pm; $8, at the door $10

In 2007, comedian Blair Socci penned a letter of adoration and sympathy to Owen Wilson, which has shaped her comedic persona in major ways. At this sweet night of comedic fandom, Michael Che, Melissa Villaseñor, Sasheer Zamata and Dan Licata share letters of love with their celebrity idols.

Thu 21

Jay Som + The Courtneys Bowery Ballroom; 9pm; $15–$18

The venues keep getting bigger for Jay Som, also known as Melina Duterte, who has stopped off at both Baby's All Right and Rough Trade this year and returns now to take on Bowery Ballroom. The Oakland, California–based songwriter creates alluring dream-pop that delivers memorable moments of atmospheric bliss and cathartic release, as evidenced on her latest album, Everybody Works, which mixes tight rock tunes with ambient clourishes and ’80s pop moodiness.

Golden Girls Trivia Stone Creek Bar and Lounge; 8pm; free

Bring a team of up to four pals and confidantes for a night of Golden Girls adoration that’s more fun than a game of Gugenspritzer. With rounds of clips, images and Miami minutiae, you’ll have to prove your knowledge of the eternal series, from Blanche’s many men to Rose’s history of St. Olaf, Minnesota. So roll up your polyester sleeves, slice into some cheesecake, and study up on your Sicily stories, or else you might be left out on the lanai.

Confidential Delilah; 8pm; free

Serve a spy look worthy of Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde and enter this seductive live game, in which you’ll have to identify a person of interest among a group of mysterious strangers. Upon entering, you receive a complimentary drink and hors d’oeuvres, along with a dossier detailing your mission. It’ll take all your moxie to find your target in the crowd, but the potential to win $100 and a bottle of champagne makes it all worthwhile. This flirtatious arena comes from Never Sleep Alone’s Dr. Alex Schiller and her Masquerade on the Town partner, Alfredo Guenzani, so you can count on high-glamour theatrics and many chances to lock eyes with curious new mates.

NY Art Book Fair MoMA PS1; 6pm; free, opening night preview $10

Books are better with pictures, as any first grader knows. Pick up some literary eye candy at the twelfth annual NY Art Book Fair, where more than 370 international exhibitors will show off their zines, manuscripts and art publications of all stripes. Chelsea bookstore Printed Matter curates the weekend, which is crammed full of exhibits, gigs, signings, talks and parties. Check out the opening night preview Sep 21 (6–9pm, $10) for performances from Upstate Music, BLONDES and Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor.

Happy Place Comedy Q.E.D.; 9pm; $8

Sue Funke and Katie Compa welcome both established and up-and-coming comics to the stage at this monthly show. The August installment features the comedic stylings of Brooke Arnold, Bowen Yang, Salma Zaky, Wanjiko Eke, Drew Anderson and Jay Welch.