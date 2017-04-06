30 blocks of Broadway will be car-free later this month

New Yorkers have a very unique relationship with cars. When you're a pedestrian, they're a blight upon the city. When you're in one, all of the other cars on the road are driven by morons. If you happen to be on a bicycle, they're four-wheeled homicide machines.

But later this month, Manhattan will get a taste of what life would be like in New York without any cars at all. On Earth Day (Saturday, April 22), a 30-block stretch of Broadway will be car-free from 10am to 4pm, allowing for pedestrians to roam across the street without a worry in the world. The closure will take place between Union Square Plaza and Times Square Plaza, with six different pop-up activities along the way. Expect historical walking tours, giveaways, arts and crafts workshops, cycling events and plenty of other utopian things one might find in a world without automobiles.

Check out the full map of the affected route below: