33 of America's 100 richest towns are NYC suburbs

In case you haven't figured it out yet, an inordinate amount of money passes through New York City. From Wall Street banking to a sprawling luxury real estate market, there is a whole lot of green to be made in this town.

But, like any other major city, the people who get rich in New York don't always live in New York. They flock to the suburbs, and the New York metropolitan area is home to some of the richest suburbs in the entire country. A recent report from Bloomberg dug into 2015 census data of U.S. household incomes, and found that 33 of the 100 richest towns in America are New York City suburbs.

Silicon Valley's Atherton, California topped the list with an average household income of $444,374. Scarsdale, New York, Short Hills, New Jersey, Old Greenwich, Connecticut, Bronxville, New York and Darien, Connecticut all made the top 10 on the list.

Another 28 towns within commuting distance of New York City made the top 100, leading to the obvious revelation that there are a lot of super bougie suburbs in the area. One would hope that with so many rich people living outside of the city, rent here would be reasonable. But that's not the case, and you're going to continue to pay way too much for a studio apartment no matter how many McMansions pop up in Jersey.