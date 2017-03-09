A Chinese tea house-themed pop-up café just opened inside The Met

It’s tea time at The Met.

A new Chinese tea house-themed pop-up café opened yesterday on the second-floor balcony of the world-famous art museum. Timed to coincide with Asia Week New York, the new sit-down café will offer a selection of authentic Chinese teas along with some light bites.

Visitors to the café will be able to appreciate antique Asian ceramics that have been installed along the walls while experiencing the tea-drinking culture that flourished in medieval China. The name of the new space? Tea Drunk at The Met. Try not to go too hard.

The standout option that’s available is a Gong Fu-style tea service featuring five different types of teas including a historic green tea for $20 and a rare, roasted Wu Long Tea for $50. If you’re not in the mood to balls out for an afternoon tea service, you can also just pick up a cup of tea from a counter for $7.

The pop-up café is set to operate for three months, and should be the perfect rest stop after exploring the upcoming Age of Empires exhibition, set to open April 3.