A combination spa and coffee shop is coming to NYC this month

Get ready for a little tipple with your trim. In addition to the current slew of salon-bar-cafés like Blind Barber, Beauty Bar and Persons of Interest, some new kids on the block are cropping up in NYC. Three Seat Espresso, a barbershop that serves coffee, tea, beer and wine, opened earlier in the year in Alphabet City. And now, a little something for the ladies.



You might not be able to get a haircut at Chillhouse (149 Essex St), but the café-spa from Cyndi Ramirez and the team behind the Garret offers services even more indulgent: manicures and massages. Handiwork ranges from quick, non-toxic polishings to cool-girl nail art. Similarly, there are a playful variety of massages, including one targeted at relieving a hangover.



Drinks are also a notch above the flutes of flat bubbly offered at other salons: Think cups like beet-root horchata, golden lattes flavored with turmeric and cinnamon, organic wines and mulled cider while you get primped and pampered.

Chillhouse is expected to open by the end of March. Check out the space and drinks below:

Photograph: Matthew Perrone

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Perrone

Photograph: Matthew Perrone