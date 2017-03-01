A conveyor belt sushi restaurant is opening in Flatiron this month

Don’t let this one pass you by.

Popular British chain Yo! is opening its first NYC restaurant on March 16. The new outpost, which will be located at 23 West 23rd St, will serve up sushi, sashimi and up to 80 different Japanese dishes on a conveyor belt that moves through the restaurant.

Like other kaiten restaurants, the color of the plate will represent the price of the dish. That way, you’ll be able to keep a running tally of your bill as you impulsively grab your way through dinner. There will even be some dishes exclusive to the New York location, including a fruity fried chicken sandwich and a yuzu broth-based ramen.

When the conveyor belt officially starts whirring in two weeks, Yo! will have almost 100 locations in the states. That’s a lot of moving plates.

Check out some photos of the chain's dishes below.