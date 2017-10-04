A David Bowie exhibit is coming to the Brooklyn Museum

2018 is shaping up to be a year of positive pop iconography for NYC. Along with The Cher Show taking over Broadway, David Bowie's eternal cultural legacy will be honored in Brooklyn with the exhibition David Bowie Is.

After wildly successful runs in cities like London and Chicago, the exhibition will be at Brooklyn Museum from March 2 to July 15, 2018, and will feature more than 300 objects of fascination from the glam rock paragon's life, including written lyrics, costumes, set designs, album artwork and more. You'll be able to trace the conception of seminal songs from written scribblings of lyrics to video of recording sessions, culminating in triumphant concert performances.

Tickets are currently on sale, with prices ranging from $35 for general admission access to $2,500 for a private tour of the exhibit.

Photograph: Courtesy Masayoshi Sukita/David Bowie Archive

Now, if NYC can just get a Lady Gaga store in Times Square, we should be covered.