You can now order a Big Mac with a side of espresso and French pastries.

A new McDonald’s has opened at 809 Sixth Ave in Chelsea designed by Patrick Norguet that’s inspired by the fast food chain’s more upscale locations in France.

On top of TABLE SERVICE, visitors will be greeted by a “concierge” when they arrive, can place their orders on computer-operated self-serve kiosks and are able to order off of a Signature Crafted menu which offers items like a Maple Bacon Dijon Burger. Additional toppings that are available include guacamole and pico de gallo.

Looking for something a little sweeter? The pastries for sale include croissants, chocolatines, muffin toppers and cream cheese petite pastries. For the traditionalists, the classic apple pie remains on the menu.

The company says that several more of these "McCafé concepts" will soon be coming to NYC.