A flea market this weekend will sell skeletons and other weird oddities

By Hannah Streck Posted: Friday March 10 2017, 3:47pm

Photograph: Courtesy Oddities Market

Shop 'til you drop! Or at least until your bank account can’t handle it anymore.

New York is having it’s very first Oddities Market this Sunday with unique and strange items that you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else. Being held in the Brooklyn Bazaar, the market is expected to have plenty of peculiar trinkets for sale such as medical history ephemera, anatomical curiosities, natural history items, osteological specimen, taxidermy, out-of-this-world treats and one-of-a-kind jewelry.

It's basically one-stop shopping for overhauling your bland Pinterest-looking apartment into a bewitching den.

The market will be open March 12 from 11am-6pm with a $2 cover.

 

Staff writer
By Hannah Streck

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

