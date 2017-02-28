A floating rosé festival is coming to NYC this May

What’s better than a festival dedicated to all things rosé? One on a yacht, obviously.

For the fourth year, La Nuit en Rosé will be setting sail on the Hudson River to celebrate all the different ways you can appreciate summer’s favorite drink. This year’s event will take place May 18-20, but it’s always a good idea to get your tickets early. Spending a night on the water may not sound like a blast at the moment, but just think about how fast you’ll be reaching for that pink drink come May.

In addition to the more than 100 types of rosé available to sample, there’s also live entertainment and food from 30 local restaurants on the Hornblower Infinity Yacht. This year will also feature both a pizza lounge and a pasta & risotto lounge proving rosé really does go with everything.

Love drinking wine, but hate boats? Try heading to Pinknic on Governors Island instead where you can enjoy imbibing on land.