A giant bubble is coming to Central Park this weekend

Suffice it to say, it's big. On Saturday, October 21, Central Park will play host to the Spacebuster—an inflatable bubble operated by van that can hold up to 120 people—for a day of art, discussions and workshops in conjunction with the "New Icon-i-Cities" exhibition. As part of Storefront's ongoing exhibition "Souvenirs: New New York Icons," the special day features 59 pieces by artists representing each of NYC's community boards, and challenges guests to make their own artwork representing their neighborhood.

To enter the bubble arena, you'll have to go through the truck (which continuously pumps air in). Like a condom, the fiber of the bubble is translucent, so people will be able to see you engaging in esoteric conversations about art and iconography.

Photograph: Courtesy Kevin McElvaney

And before anyone accuses this bubble of being a literal embodiment of the liberal NYC bubble, do note that NYC is just one stop on its multi-city "We Like America" tour, so that settles that.

You can check out free programs in the Spacebuster on Saturday from 11am–3pm at Central Park's east pinetum at East 84th St.

