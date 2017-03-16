A giant group hug to protect trans kids is happening at Washington Square Park

A post shared by Not Straight Against Hate (@nsahofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:26am PST

Non-profit Organization Not Straight Against Hate is hosting a warm-and-fuzzy event in Washington Square Park on Friday, March 17, which we can all get behind.

This event is not a protest or rally, but a giant group hug meant for any person who feels targeted or diminished by the Trump administration’s action to withdraw the rights for transgender students to use the bathroom they identify with. Supporters are welcome to join and spread the love as well.

The event kicks off tomorrow at noon and goes until 7pm. Start practicing your bear hugs now! Check the Facebook event page for more information.

#ProtectTransKids