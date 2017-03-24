A giant pop-up beer hall is opening at South Street Seaport this summer

Here’s a venue to add to your summer drinking bucket list.

Clinton Hall, a craft beer bar at 90 Washington St, is opening a beer lover’s paradise at South Street Seaport in May. The two-level location will be located on the corner of Fulton and Front streets and will feature a rotating selection of the bar’s 20 craft beers and 20 burgers. So basically at least a summer’s worth of different beer and burger combos.

In addition to craft beer, the 40,000 square foot pop-up will feature a Food Lab selling meals from a different celebrity chef every two weeks. The Lab is scheduled to open in June along with a cocktail bar.

Throw in the planned floor of corn hole and life-size Jenga, and it sounds like there will basically be something for everyone.

h/t DNAinfo