A giant protest banner was unfurled across The Statue of Liberty today

It may not say “RSVP” on the Statue of Liberty, but today it says “Refugees Welcome.”

A giant red banner was unfurled on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty today with those two words in giant block letters. The Twitter account Alt Lady Liberty started tweeting out images of the sign about three hours ago.

It’s still not clear who’s behind the banner, but the iconic monument has been a focal point for many of the protests against President Trump since his Executive Order banned travel from six majority-Muslim countries. That order, which has since been overturned by the courts, specifically prohibited Syrian refugees from entering the country.

In a statement to the website Curbed, whoever’s behind the Alt Lady Liberty account had the following message:

“The banner was hung today at about 12:45 PM. There were four people involved in hanging it. We have no group, but are just private citizens who feel that the principles that make America great are under attack. We wanted to send a reminder about the America we believe in.”