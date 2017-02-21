A giant protest banner was unfurled across The Statue of Liberty today

It may not say “RSVP” on the Statue of Liberty, but today it says “Refugees Welcome.”
A giant red banner was unfurled on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty today with those two words in giant block letters. The Twitter account Alt Lady Liberty started tweeting out images of the sign about three hours ago.
It’s still not clear who’s behind the banner, but the iconic monument has been a focal point for many of the protests against President Trump since his Executive Order banned travel from six majority-Muslim countries. That order, which has since been overturned by the courts, specifically prohibited Syrian refugees from entering the country.
In a statement to the website Curbed, whoever’s behind the Alt Lady Liberty account had the following message:
“The banner was hung today at about 12:45 PM. There were four people involved in hanging it. We have no group, but are just private citizens who feel that the principles that make America great are under attack. We wanted to send a reminder about the America we believe in.”
Patriots unfurled a massive banner at the foot of Lady Liberty.— Alt Lady Liberty (@AltStatLiberty) February 21, 2017
When injustice is being perpetuated, we must all stand up#RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/rz3Qtwzqco
To me, "Refugees Not Welcome" would be a harder hitting banner. For one, it's factually true: whatever people feel about the ban or the significance or the ban or the extent to which the ban will be enforced in places like New York, the majority of Americans have decided that their feelings towards refugees are either "no" or "meh". The Syrian crisis has been ongoing for half a decade and refugees have been turned away from the US for a long time. Racial and cultural discrimination against the "huddled masses" isn't new either – this is a country where Asians were denied citizenship until 1947.
This is about assuaging white liberal guilt. It's "I'm not one of THOSE white people". It's Miss Millie saying "I've always been good to you Coloreds." I get that the sentiment is real, and that resisting and undermining this administration's darker intentions has merit – but in this America, as an immigrant, I do not feel welcome at all. For that matter I didn't when I went through USCIS under Obama. And I can't imagine what it feels like for the people who have gone through the vetting and the background checking and are now in limbo, totally uncertain of their futures in this country.
I have friends in Europe who say they don't feel safe or comfortable visiting me here. And my response right now has to be "I understand". Don't get me wrong: I'm thrilled people have been so vocal: but if this is the "America we believe in", my immediate reaction is that this is not the America I live in. Sorry to rain on the parade.