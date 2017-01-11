A Harry Potter-themed restaurant just opened in Williamsburg

A photo posted by Pasta Wiz (@pastawiz) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:03pm PST



Accio…spaghetti? A new Harry Potter-themed restaurant from Alex Dimitrov (Mehanata) just touched down in Williamsburg, and it’s a little bit magic, a little bit medieval and little bit… organic pasta?

Yep, the newly-minted Pasta Wiz will serve up organic and customizable pasta dishes in three to five minutes, all in an atmosphere reminiscent of Hogwarts, complete with medieval-looking chandeliers and a wrinkly Sorting Hat. (Alas, there's nary a mug of Butterbeer in sight.)

According to Gothamist, the pastas hover in the $13 to $14 range and include set combos like “Magic Meatballs” and vegan dishes like “Vegan Mediterranean,” along with customizable options.

Skip the subway and Apparate over to its location at 60 North 1st St.