A herd of bison was donated to the Bronx Zoo by Native American tribes

Long a symbol of the great untamed west, a herd of bison has found a new home in a pretty unexpected place: The Bronx.

Two Native American tribes—the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux—presented the Bronx Zoo with eight genetically pure American bison from the Yellowstone National Park bloodline back in November. That herd is now on display.

Tribal leaders visited the zoo on November 18 to conduct a sacred pipe ceremony, blessing the animals after they had been transferred from the Fort Peck pastures in Montana to the Bronx.

“Our delegation accompanied our buffalo to the Bronx Zoo. When we arrived we offered a prayer and a traditional ceremony of thanks,” said Fort Peck Tribal Elder Dr. Ken Ryan in a statement.

You can see videos of the Bronx Bison adjusting to their brand-new life in the city below.