  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A herd of bison was donated to the Bronx Zoo by Native American tribes

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday March 23 2017, 1:28pm

A herd of bison was donated to the Bronx Zoo by Native American tribes
Photograph: Courtesy Julie Larsen Maher © WCS
New bison herd first day on exhibit.

Long a symbol of the great untamed west, a herd of bison has found a new home in a pretty unexpected place: The Bronx. 

Two Native American tribes—the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux—presented the Bronx Zoo with eight genetically pure American bison from the Yellowstone National Park bloodline back in November. That herd is now on display.

Tribal leaders visited the zoo on November 18 to conduct a sacred pipe ceremony, blessing the animals after they had been transferred from the Fort Peck pastures in Montana to the Bronx.

“Our delegation accompanied our buffalo to the Bronx Zoo. When we arrived we offered a prayer and a traditional ceremony of thanks,” said Fort Peck Tribal Elder Dr. Ken Ryan in a statement.

You can see videos of the Bronx Bison adjusting to their brand-new life in the city below.

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1008 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest