A high wind advisory is in effect in NYC until 6pm

If you’ve been outside at all today, you know that it’s a blustery one.

A wind advisory is in effect for the city until 6pm tonight, and gusts could reach up to 60 mph. The strongest winds will be blowing from now through late afternoon, and New Yorkers are being warned to watch out for possible flying debris and scattered power outages.

Gusty winds continue across the area. For a recap of the highest gusts this morning, see https://t.co/7jIdW45qtz pic.twitter.com/qyGCcE2WSP — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 13, 2017

In Queens earlier today, the high winds tore off part of the roof of a gas station. LaGuardia Airport (which hasn’t had a very good week) is currently averaging more than three-hour delays after having to close all of its runways except for one.

The city released the following statement regarding the high wind watch last night:

"A High Wind Watch indicates that conditions are favorable for periods of high sustained winds in addition to higher intermittent gusts. Winds at these speeds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, and cause power outages.



To prepare, charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn refrigerators and freezers to a colder setting. Always stay clear of downed power lines. If you are affected by an outage, turn off all appliances and keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage. Do not use generators indoors. If you lose power and have a disability or access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1."