A huge big band concert will bring a night of swing dancing to The Intrepid

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will once again host a 1940s-style swing dancing event on the flight deck of the historic aircraft carrier this May.

The massive event, which celebrates the music, dancing and style of the swing era, will feature over 90 performers including three NYC-based big bands: the Harlem Renaissance Orchestra, the Glenn Crytzer Orchestra with guest vocalist Hannah Gill and Gunhild Carling with the Swingadelic Big Band.

As in the past, guests to the Fleet Week-timed event are encouraged to dress in their vintage best, and bring comfortable dancing shoes to make the most of the 2,000 square-floor. Tickets to the six hour-long party start at $45 and are available at intrepidmuseum.org.

Photograph: Jane Kratochvil