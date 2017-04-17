  • Blog
A huge big band concert will bring a night of swing dancing to The Intrepid

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday April 17 2017, 8:51pm

Photograph: Jane Kratochvil

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will once again host a 1940s-style swing dancing event on the flight deck of the historic aircraft carrier this May. 

The massive event, which celebrates the music, dancing and style of the swing era, will feature over 90 performers including three NYC-based big bands: the Harlem Renaissance Orchestra, the Glenn Crytzer Orchestra with guest vocalist Hannah Gill and Gunhild Carling with the Swingadelic Big Band.

As in the past, guests to the Fleet Week-timed event are encouraged to dress in their vintage best, and bring comfortable dancing shoes to make the most of the 2,000 square-floor. Tickets to the six hour-long party start at $45 and are available at intrepidmuseum.org

Photograph: Jane Kratochvil

Photograph: Jane Kratochvil

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Will Pulos

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

