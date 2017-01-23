  • Blog
A large coastal storm is set to hit NYC later today

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday January 23 2017, 12:23pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Dan Ngyuen

It’s the calm before a storm.

A major nor’easter is forecast to arrive in NYC this afternoon, bringing along with it two days of rain and extremely gusty winds. A High Wind Warning is currently in effect for the city until 1am tomorrow, and a flood watch and coastal flood advisory are set to take effect this afternoon.

Winds could be as high as 40 miles per hour during the storm and New Yorkers are advised to watch out for flying debris and to stay indoors if possible. Wind chills will most likely dip into the 20s later today. 

The wet weather could be a lot worse, though. Despite our recent relatively balmy temps, tomorrow is actually the one-year anniversary of last year’s major blizzard.

The storm should clear out tomorrow night.

