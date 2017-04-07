A late-night beer festival is coming to the Bronx Zoo this spring

Attention, party animals! The Bronx Zoo is hosting its second-ever Brew at the Zoo on Friday, June 16. The beer festival takes over the zoo after it closes for the night, with samples of more than 100 beers from more than 40 breweries, including ales and lagers and porters (oh my).

Last fall the zoo held its first Brew at the Zoo—as did the Central Park Zoo—and it's the perfect opportunity to say hi to the animals without pesky kids running around. There will also be food trucks, live music in multiple locations and a retro game room. And we highly recommend riding the Bug Carousel once you’re a little buzzed.

Tickets are available here for $69.99 and include unlimited booze, exhibit access and more. The event runs from 6 to 11pm, but get there right when it starts to see bears, giraffes and lemurs. Because there’s nothing like the harsh barking of sea lions to set the ambiance for a night of drinking.