A Louis Vuitton exhibition opens in NYC on Friday

You may not be able to afford one of Louis Vuitton’s luxury handbags, but you should be able swing a ticket to the fashion house’s new NYC exhibition—because it’s free!

The brand has undoubtedly elevated and changed the material world since its debut in 1854 (yes, it’s that old), as presented in the French-born company’s pop-up museum called “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez.” Located at 86 Trinity Place, guests are welcome to experience the rich history of the brand by viewing and interacting with various artifacts (from 1854 to 2017) sourced by historian Oliver Saillard.

Wander through all three levels of the exhibition to discover the brand’s many collaborations as well as trunks and luggage of years past. To reserve your spot, head to their website here. Don't fret if you can't make it to the opening this weekend due to all your Halloween plans—the exhibition is open through January 7.

