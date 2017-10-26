A massive new Nordstrom Rack opens in NYC today

Grab your plastic and run—don’t walk—to the brand-spankin’-new Nordstrom Rack opening near Herald Square today. Located at 865 Avenue of the Americas, the 47,000-square-foot store spans three levels and is fully stocked with super-discounted designer duds from big names such as Vince, Theory, Diane Von Furstenberg, A.L.C., 360 Cashmere and more.

You’ll also find a hefty shoe department and accessories for men and women, plus lifestyle and home goods. We’re stoked for the budget-friendly fashion retailer to join the clan, especially since its slightly smaller sister store in Union Square can get pretty crowded.

Additional perks for the new outpost include on-site alterations and tailoring, complimentary Wi-Fi, express mobile check-out and a chill hangout area near the spacious dressing rooms. And unlike most department stores, the space has massive windows providing sufficient natural light (important), y’know, so you don’t feel like you’re going to pass out while frantically rummaging for all those deals.

Photograph: Courtesy Nordstrom Rack

Photograph: Courtesy Nordstrom Rack

Photograph: Courtesy Nordstrom Rack

