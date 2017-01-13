A massive snowball fight is coming to Bryant Park

But only if it snows…

Out of all the things that will definitely happen to New Yorkers this winter, getting hit by a snowball is either a hit or miss (pun unintended). But if you're dying to relive your youth and partake in a traditional snowball throwdown, there is a massive battle tentatively scheduled for January 28 at Bryant Park.

The snowball fight is hosted by Free Events in New York City. We stumbled upon its Facebook event page, and it says that this will be the first-ever New York versus New Jersey battle. But don't get your heart set on it. As we mentioned above, this event is only possible if it actually snows on this very specific date. (And the snowball fight is not a sanctioned Bryant Park event.)

And if you ask us, we would rather spend a snow day sledding and bar hopping—but to each his or her own!