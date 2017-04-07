  • Blog
A members-only club is coming to Brooklyn Bridge Park this fall

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday April 7 2017, 4:13pm

Rendering: Courtesy Soho House

Soho House is gearing up to open their third members-only club in New York this fall. The exclusive chain’s newest outpost, however, will be a bit of trek from Soho. 

The upcoming location will be across the East River all the way in DUMBO, inside Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Empire Stores. Appropriately, it will be named—wait for it—Dumbo House.

Currently, Soho House has locations in the Meatpacking District and on the Lower East Side. According to Gothamist, membership currently ranges from $1,050 a year, if you are under 27 and only want access to one location, to $3,200, if you are an ancient Demogorgon over the age of 27 who ALSO wants access to all Soho House locations. Ugh, of course you do.

If you’d like to become a member of the club, you have to submit an application and be approved. In the meantime, here are some other fun things you can do in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

h/t Brooklyn Bridge Parents

