A musical about Cher is coming to Broadway and we're freaking out

The supreme diva is about to get the T in her EGOT.

With acting, political activism and sickening Twitter takedowns under her belt, Cher is taking her gig to Broadway. The Cher Show—a musical inspired by the singer's storied life and career and featuring her iconic songs—will open at Chicago's Oriental Theater in June 2018 before taking over the Neil Simon Theater in NYC next fall.

Jersey Boys' Rick Elice wrote the book, with Newsies' Christopher Gattelli as choreographer and Avenue Q's Jason Moore directing. The musical is said to star three actresses as Cher at different moments of her life.

We're hoping for a two-night, Angels in America–size spectacular, as this show has a lot of ground to cover. There's Cher's move to L.A. at 16; her onscreen and offscreen relationship with Sonny Bono; her duets with David Bowie and Tina Turner; throwing shade at the Academy for saying she wasn't a "serious actress"; the year when she did Moonstruck AND The Witches of Eastwick; when she introduced the world to auto-tune in 1998 with “Believe”; her endless farewell tours and her inevitable run for president.

Hopefully Bob Mackie can join as a consultant, the best wigmakers in the world can contribute and legions of drag queens can hold court at the theater. They say that the only things to survive a nuclear holocaust are cockroaches, twinkies and Cher, so Wicked and Phantom of the Opera better watch out: This show is going to stick around for a while.

