A new luxury movie theater opens in Hell's Kitchen tomorrow

New York is about to get a brand-new luxury movie theater.

Joining the ranks of the recently opened iPic theater at South Street Seaport and Metrograph on the Lower East Side is The Landmark at 57 West. The new eight-screen theater complex will boast eight top-of-the-line screens and span the entire block between 11th and 12th Avenues on, you guessed it: 57th Street.

Each theater at the complex will feature wall-to-wall screens and laser projections as well as oversized ultra-plush leather chairs or electric recliner seats with footrests, which can be reserved through advance ticketing. So... you’ll definitely be falling asleep at some point during a movie at this theater.

Outside the auditoriums, the complex will be selling Eisenberg Gourmet Beef Franks along with local items like Melt Ice Cream Sandwiches, Sweet and Sara Vegan S’mores, Bronx Pretzels, Two Boots Pizza and Fat Witch Brownies. You’ll also be legally allowed to drink during films, and there's a full bar, craft beers on tap and an exclusive wine list.

If you want to check out he new space for yourself, here’s the list of opening films that will be screening this weekend. Sorry, they’re not showing IT.