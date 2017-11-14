A new photo book makes NYC look like a set of toys

The world is chock-full of compelling photographs of New York’s skyline, streets, style and straphangers. The city has been the subject of a countless number of films, art exhibitions and Instagram posts. After being inundated by an endless stream of “inspiring” images of Gotham, it can be difficult for an artist’s portrayal of the city to stand out. But, with the help of a clever camera technique, a new book from photographer Jasper Léonard manages to do just that.

The book in question is titled New York Resized, a compilation of birds’s-eye images of iconic locations across the city captured through a “tilt-shift” method. The photographs inside make spots in the city like the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington Square Park look like they’re sets of toys, something that is often difficult to emulate without the help of psychadelic drugs.

To pad out the book, Léonard also included famous quotes about NYC from notable figures ranging from Ayn Rand to Lana Del Rey. The work as a whole is nothing transcendent, and certainly doesn’t stand up to some of the great New York photo compilations that have been released over the years. But Léonard’s New York Resized is fun, and could be a worthy addition to your coffee table or bathroom reading basket.

The book is officially released on November 20. You can purchase your copy here, and look at more images below.

Photograph: Jasper Léonard

Photograph: Jasper Léonard

Photograph: Jasper Léonard

Photograph: Jasper Léonard

