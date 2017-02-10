A new spring festival with Pussy Riot, Philip Glass and more is coming to National Sawdust

Since opening in fall 2015, National Sawdust has become more than a just place to see engaging contemporary music of all stripes. The Williamsburg venue has embraced its role as an educational space, with engaged programming that links the music to broader social issues. This March, National Sawdust launches second annual Spring Revolution Festival, a month-long program of performances and discussions tied to Women's History Month. Its two themes—female empowerment and cultural dialogue—drive the programming, which include sthe premiere of musical-theater piece "Revolution: The Pussy Riot Story," and a collaboration between minimalist composer Philip Glass, kora player Foday Musa Suso and cellist Jeffrey Zeigler. For the full lineup of Spring Revolution events, visit National Sawdust.
Spring revolution:
"Female empowerment"
March 1 - Forward Music Project by Amanda Gookin
March 1 - Town Hall ft. Paola Prestini, Amanda Gookin, Elizabeth Cafferty
March 2 - NS Curator Magos Herrera
March 3 - Lost Spring
March 8 - "One Night of Excess - Undoing the Exquisite Corpse"
March 9 - Divinity Roxx
March 10 - "A Mouth is Not for Talking - La voix humane"
March 17 - Pussy Riot Theatre: "Revolution: The Pussy Riot Story"
"Cultural dialogue"
March 12 - Glass @ 80 - Philip Glass w/Foday Musa Suso, Jeffrey Zeigler
March 19 - Nowruz Festival
March 21 - Nils Økland Band
March 24 - Jog Blues
March 25 - Rudresh Mahanthappa
March 30 - Lukas Ligeti with Pidgin Culture
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ