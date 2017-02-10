A new spring festival with Pussy Riot, Philip Glass and more is coming to National Sawdust

Since opening in fall 2015, National Sawdust has become more than a just place to see engaging contemporary music of all stripes. The Williamsburg venue has embraced its role as an educational space, with engaged programming that links the music to broader social issues. This March, National Sawdust launches second annual Spring Revolution Festival, a month-long program of performances and discussions tied to Women's History Month. Its two themes—female empowerment and cultural dialogue—drive the programming, which include sthe premiere of musical-theater piece "Revolution: The Pussy Riot Story," and a collaboration between minimalist composer Philip Glass, kora player Foday Musa Suso and cellist Jeffrey Zeigler. For the full lineup of Spring Revolution events, visit National Sawdust.

Spring revolution:

"Female empowerment"

March 1 - Forward Music Project by Amanda Gookin

March 1 - Town Hall ft. Paola Prestini, Amanda Gookin, Elizabeth Cafferty

March 2 - NS Curator Magos Herrera

March 3 - Lost Spring

March 8 - "One Night of Excess - Undoing the Exquisite Corpse"

March 9 - Divinity Roxx

March 10 - "A Mouth is Not for Talking - La voix humane"

March 17 - Pussy Riot Theatre: "Revolution: The Pussy Riot Story"

"Cultural dialogue"

March 12 - Glass @ 80 - Philip Glass w/Foday Musa Suso, Jeffrey Zeigler

March 19 - Nowruz Festival

March 21 - Nils Økland Band

March 24 - Jog Blues

March 25 - Rudresh Mahanthappa

March 30 - Lukas Ligeti with Pidgin Culture