A new tasting-menu dessert bar is coming to the Flatiron

Calling all New York sweet tooths: You'll be able to enjoy sugary delights both day and night at Pâtisserie Chanson, a Flatiron newcomer from London-born chef Rory Macdonald.



Along with European pastries (petit gateaux, eclairs, bon-bons) and house-baked bread (cheddar-onion rye, apple-thyme brioche), the bakery will also feature a highbrow nighttime dessert bar, similar to U.P. at Dominique Ansel Kitchen.



Located downstairs, the sleek bar will have a four- and eight-course tasting menu titled “The Art of Dessert.” Expect dishes like black sesame dumplings, chocolate caviar and black-truffle marshmallows, along with optional seasonal cocktails and wine pairings to wash it all down.

Patisserie Chanson will officially open its doors at 20 West 23rd Street on March 20th, with the dessert bar to follow on April 6th.

Photograph: Jade Young

Photograph: Jade Young

Photograph: Jade Young

Photograph: Courtesy Patisserie Chanson