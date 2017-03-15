  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A new tasting-menu dessert bar is coming to the Flatiron

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday March 15 2017, 2:23pm

A new tasting-menu dessert bar is coming to the Flatiron
Photograph: Courtesy Patisserie Chanson

Calling all New York sweet tooths: You'll be able to enjoy sugary delights both day and night at Pâtisserie Chanson, a Flatiron newcomer from London-born chef Rory Macdonald.

Along with European pastries (petit gateaux, eclairs, bon-bons) and house-baked bread (cheddar-onion rye, apple-thyme brioche), the bakery will also feature a highbrow nighttime dessert bar, similar to U.P. at Dominique Ansel Kitchen.

Located downstairs, the sleek bar will have a four- and eight-course tasting menu titled “The Art of Dessert.” Expect dishes like black sesame dumplings, chocolate caviar and black-truffle marshmallows, along with optional seasonal cocktails and wine pairings to wash it all down.

Patisserie Chanson will officially open its doors at 20 West 23rd Street on March 20th, with the dessert bar to follow on April 6th. 

 

Patisserie Chanson
Photograph: Jade Young

 

Patisserie Chanson
Photograph: Jade Young

 

Patisserie Chanson
Photograph: Jade Young

 

Patisserie Chanson
Photograph: Courtesy Patisserie Chanson

Photograph: Jade Young

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 42 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest