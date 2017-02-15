A new terminal just for animals has opened at JFK

JFK just got a brand-new luxury terminal, but don’t get too excited. This one’s already gone to the dogs.

The Ark at JFK is a new, $65 million facility in a 178,000-square-foot warehouse at JFK that houses a splash pool, overnight kennels, micro-chipping services to track pets and will eventually even have an in-house pet spa.

As part of phase one of the project which opened today is an Equine and Livestock Export Center, Aviary In-Transit Quarantine and a Pet Oasis. The “Oasis” offers information on traveling with pets, customs clearances and quarantines as well as veterinary care.

When the entire terminal opens later this summer, it will serve as a holding area for pets traveling to and from the airport. The next phase will include a grooming area, and an import/export area for horses. The final phase will house a “veterinary clinic, veterinary blood laboratory, and pet boarding and grooming facilities.”

Sounds like your dog may soon have a nicer time going through JFK than you.

[Curbed]