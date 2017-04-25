A new waterfront park is coming to the East Side of Manhattan

The Manhattan Waterfront Greenway circles the borough like a verdant crown. For 32 miles, there’s an almost seamless stretch of bike lanes, greenery and killer views between city and the water that surrounds it. The biggest asterisk in that “almost,” however, has long been the East Side and its space-hogging FDR highway. Now, that asterisk is about to get a bit smaller.

Mayor de Blasio announced plans today to significantly narrow the glaring gap in East Side waterfront park space between 41st and 62st Streets. The city will spend $100 million to construct an esplanade stretching from 53rd to 61st Streets. Construction will begin in 2019 and the project is expected to take three years to complete. The pathway, which includes bike lanes, will be built over water and supported by pilings.

Check out renderings of the new waterfront green space, opening in approximately 2022, below.

Rendering: Courtesy NYC Mayor's Office

Rendering: Courtesy NYC Mayor's Office