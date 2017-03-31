It’s nothing new for American presidents to get their own libraries, but usually they don’t open until they’ve already left office.

Like countless other Washington traditions, however, Donald Trump is breaking the mold. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has announced that they’ll be opening a “presidential library” in NYC this June that will be focusing on the President’s prodigious habit of tweeting.

Comedy Central bills the upcoming exhibition, which will be free and open to the public, as “the first of its kind, showcasing our Commander in Chief’s preferred vessel for communicating with the public, his Twitter feed.”

The network has promised more details to come on the temporary space, but for now we know that the “exhibit will feature a fully interactive and hands-on experience for hands of all sizes, giving patrons the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many ‘unpresidented’ moments of President Trump’s Twitter history.”