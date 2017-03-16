  • Blog
A raccoon bandit broke into a bank in Queens this week

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday March 16 2017, 3:33pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/alpha4

The raccoons really are invading New York! After a giant group of 22 raccoons was spotted in Central Park last fall, the mammals have gotten bolder and ventured into Queens. On Monday, as New Yorkers were stocking up on bread and wine before snowstorm Stella, a raccoon had a similar idea and broke into a Chase bank in Forest Hills to weather out the storm. 

According to a witness, the raccoon came in the window and climbed into a chair before handing out blank checks and free pens to bank patrons. (Not really.) He also hung out in the bank all night long, which is almost as exciting as those overnight parties at museums. Since the bank was closed the next day due to the false blizzard, he wasn’t kicked out until late Tuesday afternoon after having the best sleepover ever.

 

