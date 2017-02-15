  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A rare deadly disease linked to rats has appeared in the Bronx

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday February 15 2017, 2:06pm

A rare deadly disease linked to rats has appeared in the Bronx
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Kai Schreiber

A rare disease called leptospirosis has left one person dead, and two others fighting for their lives, in the Bronx.

The cases of the disease, which is linked to rats, were all identified within a one-block radius of the Concourse section of the Bronx. It’s the first time that a cluster of leptospirosis has ever been identified. 

All three of those who were infected had severe symptoms including kidney and liver failure. The bacterial disease is spread through the urine of infected animals. 

In the last ten years, NYC has seen 26 cases of leptospirosis, but the clustering of the cases makes this situation unique as the illness if very rarely passed between humans. The city is now working to reduce the rat population in the neighborhood.

Other symptoms of the disease include fever, chills, muscle aches and nausea. You can find more official information on leptospirosis here.

[NYPost]

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 967 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest