A serious fire is currently raging at Chelsea Market

It appears that a major fire has broken out on the roof of Chelsea Market at 75 Ninth Ave. The entire building has been evacuated including the NY1 newsroom. The fire broke out shortly after noon.

Smoke can be seen rising from the roof of the market and office space throughout the neighborhood, and the FDNY is now on the scene. Hundreds of evacuated people are standing on the street, and it's unknown whether anyone has been seriously injured.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Chelsea Market reached out to us with the following statement.

“Today there was a minor fire within the cooling tower on the roof of Chelsea market that has been contained. The fire department responded immediately to the scene, and the adjacent office floors of the building were evacuated as a precaution. The safety of our visitors and tenants is our greatest concern. No injuries have been reported and we are working with the FDNY to ensure that the situation remains under control.”

Roof of Chelsea Market on fire. pic.twitter.com/eOxcf22fjK — Jay Barba (@jaybarba) March 28, 2017

Chaotic scene here by Chelsea Market where it appears a fire broke out. We smelled smoke at @NY1 and had to immediately evacuate pic.twitter.com/KHf09Vgret — Elijah Stewart (@EJ_Stewart) March 28, 2017

Apparently Chelsea Market is on fire. pic.twitter.com/w0TlflyIlA — Dak❄️ta Gardner (@dakotagardner) March 28, 2017

Chelsea market fire. Stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/IJCYlK1nSm — Chris 🌀🐘 (@cspinelli33) March 28, 2017

Fire at Chelsea Market filling the whole neighborhood with smoke pic.twitter.com/WAakrFIFzp — Colin Morrissey (@cmorr44) March 28, 2017