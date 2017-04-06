  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A spring market with rooftop yoga is coming to Greenpoint this weekend

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday April 6 2017, 2:06pm

 

This spring market is about to put the “green” back in Greenpoint.

Join Brooklyn blog Greenpointers.com at Greenpoint Loft on Sunday, April 9 (1–7pm) for shopping, activities, food, booze and live music all in honor of Earth Day month.

At the free-entry bazaar, you can sip springtime Mezcal Paloma cocktails or Hungarian wine by Palinkerie. There will also be craft beers provided by Greenpoint Beer & Ale.

Definitely hit the henna tattoo station, deck out your digits at the nail bar and get a gratis massage when you go. Before you leave, make sure to pose for a bazillion photos in front of a lush and earthy mural created by artist Colleen Blackard.

Since the weather will be warm and sunny, yogis can head to the rooftop deck and perfect their warrior pose with Hosh Yoga at either 2pm or 4pm. (Donation recommended.)

Don’t forget to R.S.V.P.!

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 775 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest