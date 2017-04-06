A spring market with rooftop yoga is coming to Greenpoint this weekend

A post shared by The Greenpoint Loft (@greenpoint_loft) on Oct 11, 2016 at 2:00pm PDT

This spring market is about to put the “green” back in Greenpoint.

Join Brooklyn blog Greenpointers.com at Greenpoint Loft on Sunday, April 9 (1–7pm) for shopping, activities, food, booze and live music all in honor of Earth Day month.

At the free-entry bazaar, you can sip springtime Mezcal Paloma cocktails or Hungarian wine by Palinkerie. There will also be craft beers provided by Greenpoint Beer & Ale.

Definitely hit the henna tattoo station, deck out your digits at the nail bar and get a gratis massage when you go. Before you leave, make sure to pose for a bazillion photos in front of a lush and earthy mural created by artist Colleen Blackard.

Since the weather will be warm and sunny, yogis can head to the rooftop deck and perfect their warrior pose with Hosh Yoga at either 2pm or 4pm. (Donation recommended.)

Don’t forget to R.S.V.P.!