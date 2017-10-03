A ticket lottery for Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway shows is now open

Bruce Springsteen is coming to Broadway this week, opening a run of solo performances that are slated to go into February. Odds are, you don't have a ticket. How do we know that? Well, first off you probably wouldn't be here, you'd be selling them on StubHub, where the prized seats are going for nearly $1,000.

But enough about commerce: Let's talk about how you can get into to see the damn show while still making next month's rent payment. One option—actually your only option at the moment because the entire run at the Walter Kerr Theatre is sold out—is the Springsteen Lottery, which lets lucky winners purchase a pair of tickets for $75 (plus service fees) to select shows. Sign up for the first lottery closes Wednesday, October 4 at 10am.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.