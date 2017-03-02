A treasure hunt for $2K is happening in Central Park next weekend

Thanks to the producers of the film Blood, Sand and Gold, you can finally live out your childhood dream of searching for buried treasure in your backyard—or, er, we mean Manhattan’s backyard.

The filmmakers are hosting a full-blown treasure hunt on Saturday, March 11 at Central Park, where you’ll use clues published on Blood, Sand and Gold’s Facebook page to find the loot. And the grand prize ($2,000!) is totally worth it.

We suggest you freshen-up your trivia knowledge on characters such as Sir Francis Drake and other themes within the film’s storyline in order to solve the puzzle. The quest starts at 11am. Good luck!

For more information, go here.