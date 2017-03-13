  • Blog
Above-ground subway service will be suspended beginning at 4am Tuesday

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday March 13 2017, 4:59pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/MTA

Tomorrow’s commute is starting to look like a real nightmare.

The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning goes into effect at midnight tonight and lasts through the day on Tuesday. During that time, whiteout conditions are expected to create low visibility and wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph.

New Yorkers are advised to stay off the roads and use mass transit, but it's looking like that won’t be possible for everyone. Governor Cuomo announced today that all above-ground subway service will shut down at 4am tomorrow morning. (Apparently, Snowpiercer doesn’t operate on the N line.) So if your local stop isn’t underground, you’re out of luck. There will also be a 30% reduction in citywide bus service.

If you still have to brave the blizzard and head in to work tomorrow, you’ll definitely want to check the MTA’s website in the morning for any additional changes before heading out.

 

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1001 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

