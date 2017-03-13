Above-ground subway service will be suspended beginning at 4am Tuesday

Tomorrow’s commute is starting to look like a real nightmare.

The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning goes into effect at midnight tonight and lasts through the day on Tuesday. During that time, whiteout conditions are expected to create low visibility and wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph.

New Yorkers are advised to stay off the roads and use mass transit, but it's looking like that won’t be possible for everyone. Governor Cuomo announced today that all above-ground subway service will shut down at 4am tomorrow morning. (Apparently, Snowpiercer doesn’t operate on the N line.) So if your local stop isn’t underground, you’re out of luck. There will also be a 30% reduction in citywide bus service.

🚨Non-essential state employees are asked not to go to work.

Stay home unless necessary. MTA service will be suspended above ground at 4am. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 13, 2017

If you still have to brave the blizzard and head in to work tomorrow, you’ll definitely want to check the MTA’s website in the morning for any additional changes before heading out.