All the cool things you can buy at Record Store Day 2017

Listen up, all you record-hoarding vinyl-grubbing freaks! Record Store Day—the international celebration of independent brick-and-mortars—is just a few weeks around the corner. The masterminds behind the event—which is April 22 this year—just announced the list of goodies available, and it's as exciting a list as ever: hundreds of exclusive releases ranging from limited-edition pressings to colored vinyl to picture-discs and more.

The diverse offerings include new music from Animal Collective, Against Me!, and Poliça; reissues of soundtracks to classic films like Star Wars: A New Hope, Blade Runner, and even Space Jam; a limited edition box set from Thelonius Monk featuring a 50-page booklet with texts, original artwork, and never before seen photographs and memorabilia; and live recordings from David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead and more.

Other artists with exclusive releases include: U2, Fleetwood Mac, the War on Drugs, the Sex Pistols, Sia, Neil Young, the Chemical Brothers, Motörhead, Pearl Jam, Pink Floyd, Cocteau Twins, the Ramones, the Cure, Lou Reed, Yes, Patti Smith, Priests, Hudson Mohawke, The Zombies, Air and Jane's Addiction.

This year, the event celebrates its 10th anniversary with its 2017 ambassador St. Vincent (previous years' ambassadors have included Dave Grohl, Metallica, Jack White and others). You can find a full list of releases and participating stores at the Record Store Day website.