An Amazon Bookstore is opening in Manhattan this year

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday January 5 2017, 6:36pm

Photograph: Amazon

Is Alexa starting to get on your nerves?

Later this year, you’ll be able to interact with a real-life Amazon employee at a brick-and-mortar bookstore the tech behemoth is opening in Manhattan.

The first Amazon Books store opened in Seattle a little over a year ago. (Chicago and Boston are all set to get stores in 2017 as well.) The Seattle store curates bestsellers and books that generally have customer ratings of over four stars. The store also showcases the company’s increasingly popular gadgets such as the Amazon Echo. Hopefully, there will also be someone to talk to about the delivery guy not leaving packages at your apartment building even though you’ve told him repeatedly to just leave it in the lobby. Jesus.

The 4,000-square-foot store is set to open inside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle.

