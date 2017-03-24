  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

An Amtrak train derailed and collided with an NJ Transit train at Penn Station

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday March 24 2017, 10:53am

An Amtrak train derailed and collided with an NJ Transit train at Penn Station
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Steam Pipe Trunk Distribution

According to officials, an Amtrak train traveling to D.C. derailed after leaving Penn Station earlier this morning. The Acela Express 2151, which was dispatched from Boston, left Penn Station around 9am and reeled off the tracks shorty after. According to witnesses, the train sideswiped a New Jersey Transit train when it lurched off the tracks.

It has been reported that all 248 passengers and crew members left the rear of the train safely but at least three people suffered minor injuries. However, FDNY officials are still scoping out the scene.

As a result of the incident, Amtrak service in and out of Penn Station is delayed and NJ Transit has suspended its service. Check back with updates. 

h/t DNAinfo

 

 

My train hit another. I was behind that window. Luckily, nobody hurt.

A post shared by Alexis Bellido (@alexisbellido) on


Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 761 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest