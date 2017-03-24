An Amtrak train derailed and collided with an NJ Transit train at Penn Station

According to officials, an Amtrak train traveling to D.C. derailed after leaving Penn Station earlier this morning. The Acela Express 2151, which was dispatched from Boston, left Penn Station around 9am and reeled off the tracks shorty after. According to witnesses, the train sideswiped a New Jersey Transit train when it lurched off the tracks.

It has been reported that all 248 passengers and crew members left the rear of the train safely but at least three people suffered minor injuries. However, FDNY officials are still scoping out the scene.

As a result of the incident, Amtrak service in and out of Penn Station is delayed and NJ Transit has suspended its service. Check back with updates.

h/t DNAinfo

All rail service in/out of NY Penn suspended due to a derailed Amtrak train. The Amtrak train sideswiped a NJT train coming into the station — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 24, 2017







My train hit another. I was behind that window. Luckily, nobody hurt. A post shared by Alexis Bellido (@alexisbellido) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Another angle of our damaged #njtransit train, with lower level windows punched in pic.twitter.com/tFM5KSkYYK — David W. Chen (@davidwchen) March 24, 2017



